How to watch the Women’s World Cup live

The biggest stage in women's soccer is back again.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup tournament kicks off July 20 with all eyes on the United States to potentially three-peat. The team has also made headlines recently because star Megan Rapinoe is retiring later this year.

Learn more about the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup below, including how to watch the tournament.

What is the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup?

The World Cup is an international soccer tournament in which countries compete against one another for the coveted women's trophy and bragging rights to say they're the best team in the world.

Where is the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup?

This year's tournament will be held in Australia and New Zealand.

Who is playing in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup?

There are 32 teams competing to win the Women's World Cup tournament, including the U.S., Germany, Italy, Jamaica, Japan and Morocco. The full list of teams is here.

When does the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup start?

The Women's World Cup starts Thursday, July 20, with six teams competing: New Zealand versus Norway, Australia versus the Republic of Ireland and Nigeria versus Canada.

When is the United States' first match in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup?

The United States' first match is Friday, July 21, at 9 p.m. ET against Vietnam.

When does the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup end?

The World Cup tournament final is scheduled for Sunday, August 20.

How do you watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup?

Fox and FS1 are broadcasting the matches in English and Peacock, Telemundo and Universo are airing them in Spanish, according to FIFA. (Peacock, Telemundo, Universo and TODAY.com are part of NBCUniversal.) The USA matches currently on the schedule will air in English on Fox.

Who won the last FIFA Women's World Cup?

The United States won the last FIFA Women's World Cup in 2019 and won the one before that in 2015.