The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is underway.

The tournament kicked off July 20. The games during the World Cup will last 90 minutes at a minimum, though they could go longer if there is time added back or feature overtime halves or a penalty kick shootout in the knockout rounds.

Here are more details on these specific scenarios.

How long is a women's soccer game?

It depends.

Women’s soccer games in the World Cup have 90 minutes of regulation, or two 45-minute halves, but games regularly have time added back. Time added back means the game clock continued to run during stoppages in the match, which is common in soccer, and referees tallied up all the stoppages and added the time back to the clock. That time is added to the existing 90 minutes and the game is considered over at the end of the combined time.

Can World Cup games end in a tie?

The World Cup is broken into group stage and knockout rounds, but only the group stage games may end in a tie.

All 32 teams are currently competing in the group stage to begin the tournament. The knockout stage begins with the round of 16 and those games must end with a winner.

If a knockout game ends in a tie after regulation, it goes into extra time, which makes the game at least 120 minutes long. This overtime consists of two 15-minute halves and the full duration of the 30 minutes is played.

What if overtime ends in a tie?

If a match is still tied after regulation and extra time, the game goes into a penalty kick shootout, during which five players from each team take turns trying to score one-on-one against the goalie of the opposing team. Whichever team scores more penalty kicks wins the game.