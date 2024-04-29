Travis Kelce confirms contract extension with the Chiefs in new video

The Kansas City Chiefs will remain in their Travis Kelce era.

On April 29, the NFL team confirmed on social media that the 34-year-old tight end has signed a contract extension.

“We signed the greatest tight end ever to a new contract,” the Chiefs wrote to accompany a collage of photos celebrating their three Super Bowl wins with Kelce on the roster.

The Chiefs also shared a video of Kelce rejoicing over what he confirmed is a two-year extension, saying he "can't wait to get after it."

"Getting fired up for this year. Just got out on the field with the boys, we're back at it, baby! Chiefs forever," he says in the video.

The team did not disclose the contractual terms.

Before the team officially announced the news, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacted to a report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on X regarding the extension.

"I told yall I’ll never let him leave!! Congrats, my guy!" read Mahomes' X repost.

Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, commented on the Chiefs' Instagram post showing Kelce signing the contract, writing, "LETS GOOOOO" with handclap emoji.

Since being drafted by the Chiefs in 2013, Kelce has proven to be a force to be reckoned with in the NFL. The Ohio-born athlete has dominated the field, helping his team to three Super Bowl victories in 2020, 2023 and 2024.

In addition, his podcast “New Heights,” which he co-hosts with recently retired brother Jason Kelce, won the iHeartRadio Podcast of the Year award in March.

During the past year, his relationship with Taylor Swift blossomed, garnering widespread attention.

In 159 career games, Kelce has tallied 907 career receptions for over 11,000 yards and 74 touchdowns.