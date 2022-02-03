How to watch figure skating at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

It's time to bone up on your lutzes, salchows and twizzles: figure skating is ready to take the ice at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Team USA is arriving with all eyes on Nathan Chen, 22, a favorite to win gold who could attempt six quadruple jumps in his free skate. For the women, 16-year-old Alysa Liu will be attempting a triple axel, the most difficult triple jump.

They'll face competition "unlike anything we’ve seen before because the level, across all disciplines, is so high," Johnny Weir, two-time Olympian and NBC Correspondent, told TODAY.

Team USA's ice dancers are the on-and-off-ice couple Madison Chock and Evan Bates, and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue — "two teams who could find themselves on the podium at the Olympics," Weir told TODAY.

Chen and Liu are joined on Team USA by Jason Brown, Vincent Zhou, Mariah Bell and Karen Chen. The pairs teams are Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier and Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc.

When is figure skating at the Olympics?

Olympic figure skating begins on Thursday, Feb. 3 with team skating and continues through an exhibition gala on Feb. 19. (Times are EST, 13 hours ahead of Beijing.)

Thursday, Feb. 3 (8:55 p.m. EST, airing live on NBC): The figure skating team event gets underway with the men's short program, rhythm dance and pairs short program.

Saturday, Feb. 5 (8:30 p.m.): The figure skating team event continues with the women's short program and pairs free skate.

Sunday, Feb. 6 (8:15 p.m.): The figure skating team event continues with men's and women's free skate, and the free dance. (medal events)

Monday, Feb. 7 (8:15 p.m.): Men's short program competition.

Wednesday, Feb. 9 (8:30 p.m.): Men's free skate competition. (medal event)

Saturday, Feb. 12 (6 a.m.): Ice dance — rhythm dance

Sunday, Feb. 13 (8:15 p.m.): Ice dance — free dance (medal event)

Tuesday, Feb. 15 (5 a.m.): Women's single skating — short program

Thursday, Feb. 17 (5 a.m.): Women's single skating — free skating (medal event)

Friday, Feb. 18 (5:30 a.m.): Pair skating — short program

Saturday, Feb. 19 (6 a.m.): Pair skating — free skating (medal event)

Saturday, Feb. 19 (11 p.m.): Exhibition gala

How to watch figure skating at the 2022 Olympics

Tune into NBC or the streaming app Peacock, which for the first time will include all events and coverage, both live and on demand. Primetime coverage begins Feb. 3.

If you have cable, you can also stream live events on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. (A cable login will be required.)

You can subscribe to several streaming services (or get a free trial) to watch the Olympics without cable.

