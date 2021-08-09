Johnny Weir calls out critic mocking his Olympic closing ceremony outfit

Johnny Weir has responded to a critic who took issue with his signature flamboyant hairstyle and wardrobe during Sunday's closing ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics.

The NBC commentator and former Olympic figure skater wore his hair in a pompadour/bouffant style with a hair clip in the shape of the Olympic rings to go with a cream-colored jacket and pants.

Jenna Ellis, a former member of President Donald Trump's legal team who has pushed falsehoods about the 2020 election, was not a fan.

"#WokeOlympics closing ceremony clown," she tweeted. "How appropriate and utterly embarrassing."

"Bring back the days when boys cared about growing up to be actual men," she wrote in a follow-up tweet. "Biblical masculinity over woke fragility."

That prompted a response from Weir.

The man I’ve grown into is a human that embraces the strength of the man & woman who raised me to be myself. If you feel squashed by the boot of someone else’s beliefs, remember you are free to live your life the way YOU believe. Also, religion isn’t an excuse for hate. 🤍 https://t.co/qhrIUV85zC — Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) August 9, 2021

"The man I’ve grown into is a human that embraces the strength of the man & woman who raised me to be myself," he tweeted. "If you feel squashed by the boot of someone else’s beliefs, remember you are free to live your life the way YOU believe. Also, religion isn’t an excuse for hate."

Ellis then responded that Weir will "have to answer to God for your choices & beliefs. Choose truth & Jesus."

Weir hosted the ceremony with fellow Olympian and former figure skater Tara Lipinski.

He also expressed his gratitude on Instagram for his time in Tokyo during the Olympics.

"As an athlete, I want to thank Japan with my whole heart," he wrote. "For many, the Olympic Games are a once in a lifetime opportunity that is as fleeting as it is glorious. I was honored to be present here but more so, I am so thankful that the athletes had their opportunity to shine & make their dreams come true. Thank you Japan, for your bravery, your brilliance & for bringing our world an endless amount of hope."