The Olympic Games are almost here!

In just one month, Team USA’s finest will head to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics. But before they do, it’s time to get to know some of the athletes who will hit the ice.

On Monday, TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones sat down with some of the newly announced men and women of the U.S. figure skating team.

TODAY meets the Team USA figure skaters ready to make America proud at the Beijing Games. TODAY Illustration / Getty Images

“We were all glued to our phones waiting for that to come through,” Jason Brown, 27, recalled of the process of finding out he’d be one of the fortunate skaters after the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, which took place in Nashville, Tennessee.

Brown and the men's team — which also includes Nathan Chen, 22, Vincent Zhou, 21 — as well as the women's team — featuring Alysa Liu, 16, Mariah Bell, 25, and Karen Chen, 22 — received the news via a text message that provided them with a link to the big reveal.

Bell remembered the message, “It’s like, ‘Congratulations, you’re on the 2022 Olympic team.'”

And now they're on the journey of a lifetime, on their way to make their country proud and to make their dreams come true.

For Bell, it's a rare treat, because her spot, while well-earned, was against the odds. At 25, she'll be the oldest U.S. Olympic women’s singles figure skater since 1928.

Mariah Bell skates in the Ladies Free Skate during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Bridgestone Arena on Jan. 7 in Nashville, Tennessee. Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

"It’s absolutely just a number," she said of her age. "If you have a dream and you’re dedicated to it, and you’re working toward it, there doesn’t have to be an expiration date. I feel like I’m not even in my prime. I’m working to get there and I’m really excited to be the first woman in so long to be going."

And she absolutely plans to make the most of it.

"I wanted to be on the Olympic team so bad I almost didn’t want to think about it too much before I got here, because it would like make me cry," she added.

Bell won't be the only one making history. Karen Chen will make her mark as the first woman single skater to compete in back-to-back Olympics in 15 years. And given that she's faced daunting injuries since the Pyeongchang Games of 2018, she wasn't sure it would happen.

"I did think about stepping away from the sport," she confessed. "But for some reason, like under all of that stress, I guess I had clarity, and I just realized how much I love skating."

As for Nathan Chen (no relation to Karen), he says it's that passion for the sport that fuels them all.

Nathan Chen of the United States skates in the Men's Short Program during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating on Oct. 29, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia. International Skating Union via Getty Images

"All the figure skaters have been doing it since they're kids," he said. "It’s amazing to feel that all your work is like culminating to this one moment, you know, we’ve all worked really hard to be where we are."

According to gold medal-winning figure skater and NBC Sports figure skating analyst Tara Lipinski, all of his hard work is likely to pay off in a big way.

In a conversation with Hoda Kotb Monday, Lipinski said, "His chances are — he’s probably going to win this Olympic gold medal. ... He’s hands down the favorite."

She's also looking forward to seeing what the youngest competitor, Liu, will bring to the competition.

Alysa Liu of the United States competes in the Women's Short Program during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating on Nov. 12, 2021 in Tokyo. Atsushi Tomura / International Skating Union via Getty Images

“I think what’s going to be really exciting for Alysa is that she’s the only U.S. woman at the Olympic Games with a triple axel,” she said, referring to what is considered the most difficult jump in figure skating. “When you look at the top women in the world, there may be a Russian sweep in the women’s event, because they’re doing triple axels and quads, and Alysa has that triple axel. So it will be exciting to see how close she can get to those top women."

As for Team USA's chances on the ice as a whole, Lipinski added, "I think we’re going to do great."

The Winter Olympics begins on Feb. 3, and you can watch all the action on NBC and Peacock.