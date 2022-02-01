How to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are just around the corner, and if you can't wait to watch some quadruple axels or triple corks, it's never been easier to catch all the action.

NBC Universal will present more than 2,800 hours of coverage across NBC, USA Network, CNBC, NBCOlympics.com and its streaming app Peacock, which for the first time will include all events and coverage, both live and on demand.

Tune into NBC or Peacock for primetime coverage beginning Feb. 3, and the live opening ceremony on Feb. 4 at 6:30 a.m. If you have cable, you can also stream live events on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. (A cable login will be required.)

If you don't have cable, there are other ways to stream the Olympics:

Peacock will be streaming every event of the Winter Olympics as part of the service's premium tier, both live and on demand. Subscribers can stream all of NBC's coverage on the platform, including the opening ceremony, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, and events that are airing on USA Network or CNBC. Peacock Premium is $5 a month or $50 per year. (Bonus: Peacock will also stream the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.)

The Olympic channel on Sling TV gives access to NBC along with USA Network and more to watch the Olympics. Plans start at $25 per month, but the service is offering three-day free trials.

Hulu + Live TV will also include Olympics coverage via NBC, along with more than 60 other television channels, so you can watch the Winter Olympics and more. The service costs $70 a month with more than 75 channels of live TV, as well as access to Disney Plus and ESPN+. The service offers a week's free trial.

Fubo TV will also stream Olympics coverage as part of its lineup of more than 100 channels. The service costs $65 a month but is offering 7-day trials.

YouTube TV will include NBC’s coverage of the Olympics, including in 4K with their 4K add-on. The service is priced at $65 a month but also offers free trials.

For a full Olympics schedule, including events on USA Network and CNBC, and access to live streams, go to NBCOlympics.com.