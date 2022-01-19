Super Bowl 2022: Here's how to watch and what to know

Super Bowl excitement is knocking on doors as the big game draws near. Whether you're excited about the game itself, the halftime show, the commercials, or all of the inevitably delicious snacks and apps you'll consume while watching, Super Bowl 56 is sure to be an unforgettable one.

The 2022 Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, Feb. 13, and air live on NBC and the premium service Peacock.

Although we don't yet know who is playing in the Super Bowl, we have you covered with everything to know about how to watch the 2022 Super Bowl, the halftime show performances and more.

The Super Bowl will be packed with star-studded performances and a game that NFL fans won’t want to miss — maybe even in the setting of a safe gathering with friends and family.

When is Super Bowl 2022?

Super Bowl 2022 will be held on Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium, home of the Chargers and Rams, in Los Angeles. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

How can I watch Super Bowl 2022?

The NBC Super Bowl broadcast starts at 6:00 P.M. ET, with a kickoff time set for 6:30. You can watch the Super Bowl live on NBC, or stream it from Peacock or the NBC Sports App. (A cable login will be required.)

In addition, Telemundo will be the first-ever Spanish-language broadcast network to air the Super Bowl.

For those without cable or access to Peacock, you can stream live TV on YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV with a subscription.

Before and after the game, NBC will air coverage of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

After a memorable performance from The Weeknd at last year's Super Bowl in Tampa, the NFL is taking advantage of their space and has invited a few legendary names in music.

Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar will all perform at this year's halftime show — and it's safe to say you won't want to miss it.

There is no reported selection (yet!) for who will sing the National Anthem at this year's Super Bowl.

What are COVID precautions for the Super Bowl?

Katie Keenan, senior director of event operations for the NFL, said that everything is set in place for the Super Bowl so that the game can be executed as safely as possible for players, employees, and spectators.

“We’re working with the local L.A. County Health Department to make sure that all of our events are executed safely and within all the guidelines that have been established,” she said in a panel discussion with Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission.