How to watch the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics

If the last Beijing Olympics is any guide, the opening ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games is sure to be mind-blowing.

Organizers say this opening ceremony will be simpler than in 2008, featuring 3,000 performers instead of the 15,000 at Summer Games. But the ceremony will again be held at the wavy, latticed “Bird’s Nest” National Stadium and directed by Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou, who teased that he plans an innovative way of lighting the Olympic flame.

Whatever organizers have in store, it's never been easier to watch. The opening ceremony will air live on NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports and NBCOlympics.com, and return for a primetime presentation with all the pageantry. (The first primetime show is actually the night before the ceremony on Feb. 3, with live figure skating and men's and women's moguls.)

Here's how to watch the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 opening ceremony:

6:30 a.m. EST - The opening ceremony airs live on NBC and on the premium streaming service Peacock, and streams on the NBCSports app and NBCOlympics.com. (A cable subscription is required.) If you don't have cable or a Peacock premium subscription, you can also catch NBC coverage on a live TV streaming service like YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV with a subscription.

9 a.m. - 11 a.m. EST - The opening ceremony is followed by a special edition of TODAY on NBC, featuring reaction to the ceremony and athlete interviews.

12 p.m. - 3 p.m. EST - On NBC and Peacock, NBCU will review the highlights of the opening ceremony and look ahead to the biggest storylines of the Beijing Olympics with its first-ever daytime show on the opening Friday of a Winter Games.

8 p.m. - 11 p.m. EST - An enhanced primetime presentation of the opening ceremony on NBC and Peacock features special coverage of Team USA, along with the performances, pageantry, and Parade of Nations.