One of the most fun parts of getting to know someone is learning their various quirks.

We all have that one friend who is apologetically late to every dinner party, or the one with a penchant for Broadway show tunes.

Often, these unique quirks are what we love most about each other.

These "most likely to" questions are a great way to find out how well you really know the people close to you — and how well they really know you in return.

The next time you're at a party or get-together, have your group go around and try to answer these questions. You may be surprised to find out what your friends and family really think.

Whether you’re playing with friends, family, or coworkers, this list of 105 'most likely to' questions will help you get to know people better and strengthen your bonds.

“Most likely to” questions for friends

Most likely to remember your birthday?

Most likely to become famous?

Most likely to take a week to respond to a text?

Most likely to forget about dinner plans?

Most likely to go on a reality show?

Most likely to marry someone they just met?

Most likely to keep a secret?

Most likely to start a rumor?

Most likely to be secretly wealthy?

Most likely to ignore a phone call?

Most likely to marry a celebrity?

Most likely to text their ex?

Most likely to be late?

Most likely to get plastic surgery?

Most likely to drop their phone?

Most likely to buy a lottery ticket?

Most likely to borrow something and not return it?

Most likely to have multiple browser tabs open?

Most likely to go viral?

Most likely to be on dating apps?

Most likely to talk about you behind your back?

Most likely to get lost on a road trip?

Most likely to get married in Vegas?

Most likely to buy a designer purse?

Most likely to stay up all night?

Most likely to cancel plans to take a nap?

Most likely to quit their job and travel the world?

Most likely to have a messy room?

Most likely to order takeout instead of eating leftovers?

Most likely to Uber a short distance instead of walking?

Most likely to sing karaoke in front of strangers?

Most likely to max out their credit card?

Most likely to keep a diary?

Most likely to still sleep with your childhood teddy bear?

Most likely to regift a present?

Most likely to break up a fight?

Wholesome “most likely to” questions

Most likely to become a millionaire?

Most likely to write a bestseller?

Most likely to break a world record?

Most likely to make you laugh?

Most likely to befriend a wild animal?

Most likely to start a podcast?

Most likely to move abroad?

Most likely to have their own talk show?

Most likely to stay calm in an emergency?

Most likely to go skydiving?

Most likely to bring you soup when you’re sick?

Most likely to text back immediately?

Most likely to become a comedian?

Most likely to bake you a birthday cake?

Most likely to become a CEO?

Most likely to own a farm?

Most likely to become president?

Most likely to make it to the Olympics?

Most likely to win a trivia game?

Most likely to solve a major global problem?

Most likely to win a survival reality show?

Most likely to participate in a flash mob?

Most likely to run for public office?

Most likely to write a love letter?

Most likely to buy a round at the bar?

Most likely to throw a surprise party?

Most likely to play an extreme sport?

Most likely to lead a parade?

Most likely to buy the latest tech?

Most likely to win an Oscar?

Most likely to start their own business?

Most likely to be the first one to arrive at the party?

Most likely to win a talent show?

Most likely to parachute out of an airplane?

Most likely to star in a TV commercial?

Funny “most likely to” questions

Most likely to spill their morning coffee?

Most likely to get a bad tattoo?

Most likely to fake their own death?

Most likely to play video games all night?

Most likely to die first in a horror movie?

Most likely to get food poisoning from their own cooking?

Most likely to join a cult?

Most likely to put on two different shoes?

Most likely to have a secret evil twin?

Most likely to accidentally reply all to an email?

Most likely to cheat at a board game?

Most likely to join the circus?

Most likely to sleep through their alarm?

Most likely to be a spy?

Most likely to snore?

Most likely to win a hot dog eating contest?

Most likely to start a conspiracy theory?

Most likely to scream while watching a scary movie?

Most likely to miss their flight?

Most likely to fall asleep at work?

Most likely to sneak into a movie theater?

Most likely to get a speeding ticket?

Most likely to click on a spam email and get a virus?

Most likely to lock their keys inside their car?

Most likely to be an undercover cop?

Most likely to drop food on the floor and still eat it?

Most likely to talk during a movie?

Most likely to become a meme?

Most likely to cry during a sad commercial?

Most likely to eat a whole cake alone?