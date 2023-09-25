Whether you are a proud Apple enthusiast or you just like to stay current with the news, the anticipation has been building for the new iPhone 15 and iOS 17 updates.

The iPhone 15 made its official debut at the Apple Wonderlust event on Sept. 12.

Since then, curiosity about its new features and benefits have been flooding in. Although not everyone is ready to get rid of their phone just yet, many people will still be able to benefit from the updates that come with iOS 17,now availablet o

From the Apple Wallet to the Find My Friends app, the company has been revolutionizing the way that the world operates. This year, Apple is continuing the trend with its new NameDrop feature. NameDrop on IOS 17 is a new way to share information with other iPhone users quickly and easily. Luckily, this feature will be accessible to all IOS 17 supported devices.

What is NameDrop?

Like AirDrop, NameDrop on IOS 17 allows iPhone users to share contact information with other users without having to send a message to them. Created specifically to share contact details, NameDrop allows you to share your own contact card as well as the contact cards of others by holding your iPhone next to other users.

While the steps for sharing with others are simple, the process differs depending on whether you are sharing your own information or someone else’s.

How do I use NameDrop to share my own contact information?

Hold the top of your iPhone next to another user. A glow should be visible at the top of both screens. Continue holding screens together until NameDrop appears on both screens. Once NameDrop pops up, you will have the option to "Receive Only" which will allow you to receive the other user’s contact card without sharing your own. The other option is to "Share" which allows both users to receive the other’s contact card. To cancel the swap, move the two devices away from each other before the swap is complete.

How do I use NameDrop to share the contact information of others?