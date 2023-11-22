TODAY’s Toy Drive Spectacular launches Tuesday, Nov. 28 — here’s how to donate

TODAY does not benefit financially from your donation.

TODAY’s Toy Drive Spectacular is underway and ready to help get more toys to more kids this holiday season than ever before. In a year where so many are in need we are hoping to make a difference and help support kids and families in need. This is our 30th Toy Drive so let’s make it the best year yet.

On the plaza, we will be collecting toys from Tuesday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec 22.

But don’t worry, if you don’t live nearby or aren’t coming to the area, you can still help this holiday season online!

How to donate online

Here’s how to donate to Foster Love, Cradles to Crayons or Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Foster Love is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children in foster care. Comprised of young adults and former foster youth, they work to ensure these vulnerable children are not forgotten or neglected. Through collaborations with individuals, companies, and community partners, they help to provide essential resources and educational opportunities for foster youth.

Cradles to Crayons works to fight Children’s Clothing Insecurity directly in Chicagoland, Massachusetts, Greater Philadelphia, NYC, and the San Francisco Bay Area, and focuses on raising awareness about this urgent crisis nationally. They supply basic essentials like clothing, shoes, diapers, and school supplies to children who don’t have access to these critical resources.

Ronald McDonald House Charities ensured families everywhere have access to the care and resources they need — especially when they have a sick child.

Chapters host thousands of families each year and strive to make sure each family has access to plenty of toys, books and games for relaxing family time. Also, after long days at hospitals, they depend on the help of the community to make sure our families are well nourished.

How to donate on Rockefeller Center Plaza

This beloved TODAY tradition started in back in 1994 with our very own staffers sporting a Santa hat, collecting toys from our loyal TODAY plaza visitors. This simple gesture of giving back to communities and organizations in need evolved into the TODAY Toy Drive Spectacular we know and love today. We have had celebrity “elves” lending a hand with our plaza toy collections and have raised millions of dollars over the span of nearly 3 decades. The donations come, not only from our plaza visitors, but corporate partners, inspired to join us in our endeavor.

We are now in the 30th year and are aiming to have the most toy donations we have ever had during the Holiday Season of Giving!

If you would like to participate, please bring an unwrapped toy with you when you come to visit us. We are accepting donations weekdays from Tuesday November 28, 2023, to December 22, 2023.

Notes:

The ages in need of donations range from 6-months to 16-years-old.

We kindly ask that you avoid any toy weapons or violent toys. We look forward to your visit!!