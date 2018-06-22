Mandy Moore shows off her gorgeous mid-century modern home

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

We’ve been following Mandy Moore’s home renovation through Instagram posts that teased the update on her 1950s Pasadena pad and now, we’re finally getting a peek at the finished project.

The “This Is Us” star gave Architectural Digest a tour of the new place that she’ll share with future husband, Taylor Goldsmith, and their two dogs. The home is a prime example of how an old house can be updated to look modern while maintaining its roots.

Mandy Moore and her 1950s home grace the cover of the July/August 2018 issue of Architectural Digest. Architectural Digest

“We saw the potential of this house and brought it back to life,” she told the magazine of the renovation process, on which she collaborated with architect Emily Farnham and interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel.

Instead of a complete gut renovation, the team decided to bring the house back to life with some basic updates to dated surface treatments, the roof, walls, floors and fireplaces.

And while the home definitely has a mid-century modern vibe, they didn’t let that dictate the decor. “The interiors don’t feel like they’re lost in time,” Samuel explained. “There are plenty of nods to the ’50s, but there are also lots of pieces that just read as fresh, organic and modern.”

The front room Trevor Tondro Photography / Architectural Digest

In the front room, floor-to-ceiling windows stream sunlight onto the shiny rose gold cocktail tables. Velvet blue arm chairs add a pop of color against the white rug.

The kitchen, meanwhile, features a fresh Calacatta-marble island with wooden counter stools tucked underneath. There are also fun pendant lights and gold hardware which give the space some major character.

We'd like to cook in this kitchen! Trevor Tondro Photography / Architectural Digest

The bedroom looks out onto the pool area, which was re-done by landscape design company Terremoto.

Moore and Goldsmith hang out with their dogs in the master bedroom. Trevor Tondro Photography / Architectural Digest

“It’s hard to convey the excitement of working out every detail, from picking slabs at the stone yard to figuring out how many burners we wanted for the stove,” Moore said. “Once you realize that you can actually build your true dream house, it’s hard to go back to anything else.”

Find out what else Moore and her design team did to update the home in the July/August issue of Architectural Digest.