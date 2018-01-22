Mandy Moore has been renovating her Los Angeles home — and we're obsessed

share tweet pin email

What's old is new again at Mandy Moore's 1950 Los Angeles home, which she’s been gut-renovating with an all-female team.

Getty Images Mandy Moore

Working with architect Emily Farnham and designer Sarah Sherman Samuel, the "This Is Us" star has been sharing sneak peeks of the update on her recent Instagram stories.

The three are collaborating to bring the home back to its mid-century roots after an early '90s renovation included clashing circular additions and traditional detailing. Moore bought the home in early 2017 and will share it with fiancé Taylor Goldsmith when it’s completed (almost any day now!)

As for the update, the changes are guided by an appreciation for the home's original mid-century architecture, Samuel wrote on her blog. The design is combined with “a thoughtful mix of old and new, to create fashion forward spaces that respect their origins.”

The three bathrooms, kitchen, study, library nook and family room fireplace wall received updates, while the dining room and living room remained the same since those weren’t touched during the previous renovation. “Those rooms will get new flooring, lighting, and the fireplace hood will be polished, but other than that, it will remain the same,” Samuel explained.

Before, the kitchen featured a curved peninsula, multi-level cabinets and black countertops (see the pictures here.) The team removed it all and replaced with a clean modern slab style cabinet front with floating shelves and white marble countertops.

The master bathroom, also featuring outdated elements, got quite the modern makeover with a sleek wooden vanity and marble countertop, brass finishes and mini orb sconces (see before pictures here).

In the backyard, the team designed an outdoor kitchen area under a pergola. There’s also a swimming pool and scenic mountain views.

Follow Moore on Instagram or check out Samuel's blog to see more pictures of the amazing home transformation.