It was a house that needed a lot of work, and Whitney Port was six months pregnant with her first child when she came across it, but that didn’t stop the 33-year-old fashion designer and former star of “The Hills” from taking on the challenge.

In a new feature for Architectural Digest, Port shows off the home she and her husband, Tim Rosenman, moved into a week before their son, Sonny, was born. The 1950s Los Angeles ranch house had only one previous owner, so it was due for a refresh.

Port found interior designer Marie Flanigan on Instagram and enlisted her to help.