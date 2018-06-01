Joanna Gaines revealed every product in her baby nursery — and we want it all

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Who wouldn't want a nursery with a Joanna Gaines touch?

The "Fixer Upper" star shared a sweet snapshot of her youngest son's nursery over the weekend with blankets, baby wraps and other items throughout, writing "Evidence of a late night up with my boy #blowouts #allnighters #thisis40." She and husband Chip Gaines welcomed Crew, a baby boy, in late June. He is the fifth child of the "Fixer Upper" family, joining siblings Drake, 13, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 8.

Somehow, despite the mess, the nursery looked magazine photoshoot-ready.

Following lots of questions from fans eager to know more, the designer and "Magnolia Table" author later posted a screenshot of the post highlighting each of the brands featured in the room on her Instagram story.

Whether you're designing a nursery of your own or simply want to infuse Joanna's signature aesthetic into any space, you're in luck. Continue reading to find exactly what Gaines used in her nursery as well as a few of our budget-friendly picks to help you get the look!

Reva Changing Basket, $70, Anthropologie

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Rather than a bulky changing table, Gaines opted for this sweet wicker changing basket, which is both functional and attractive. If you're looking for a similar style (but not for a baby!) see this less expensive option from Wayfair.

Marshall Stanmore Bluetooth Speaker, $350, Macy's

This retro-style speaker in a chic cream colorway is a prominent accessory atop the mid-century console table, which Gaines sourced on Chairish, a vintage furniture resale site. It costs a pretty penny, but here is a more affordable option:

Victrola Retro Bluetooth Speaker, $50, Urban Outfitters

Vernon Rocking Chair with Cusions, $149, Joss & Main

Gaines chose a stained wood and neutral-upholstered rocking chair from Joybird, which can set you back upwards of $700. You can achieve the look for less with this option from Joss & Main!

Little Unicorn Cotton Muslin Quilt, $50, Amazon

These sweet quilts and swaddle cloths from Little Unicorn are such a stylish way to bundle up a newborn. They come in dozens of patterns like florals, stripes, forest animals, cars and more! Gaines is also a fan of Cozys blankets and Solly Baby Wraps, which are seen strewn across the floor.

Charlie Crane Levo Walnut Baby Bouncer White, $251, Smallable

Baby Crew is seen snuggled up in this Charlie Crane Baby Bouncer, which pairs nicely with the wood accents throughout the space.

Loloi Rugs, Emory Collection, $269, Amazon

The rug is part of her Magnolia Home collection with Loloi Rugs, though the particular style photographed in the nursery has not yet been released.You can shop her collection here, as well as additional Loloi rugs on Amazon.