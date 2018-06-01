Jennie Garth's cool California home is for sale — see inside!

Get the latest from TODAY
It’s not in the 90210 zip code, but Jennie Garth’s Los Angeles home is still in a coveted neighborhood — and it could be yours!
The 46-year-old actress just put her 1970s ranch house in Studio City on the market for $4.495 million, and it’s the epitome of California cool, with contemporary architecture and designer accents throughout.
If you watched “The Jennie Garth Project” on HGTV in 2014, you’ll know Garth was pretty hands-on when it came to renovating and designing the place. And judging from these listing pictures, she’s got a knack for DIY.
The massive indoor/outdoor living area opens up to a pool and looks out to gorgeous views of the city below. The open layout allows for a lounging area as well as a dining table. But the statement piece of the whole room is a mod hanging fireplace.
Sleek marble countertops contrast well with the warm wooden cabinets in the kitchen, and a skylight opens up the space from above. The room also features an island with plenty of space for friends or family to pull up a chair and chat while you’re cooking.
The home has five bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths. The master bedroom even has a door that opens up to the backyard — perfect for enjoying those calm, starry nights.
All of the bedrooms feel unique. Garth’s 11-year-old, daughter Fiona, has a fun setup in her space with a rock climbing wall and monkey bars.
The backyard feels like its own oasis with a sparkling swimming pool, lounge area with fire pit and dining space.
See more pictures of the home via the listing from Andrew Manning at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.