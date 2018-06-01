Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Jennie Garth's cool California home is for sale — see inside!

The Los Angeles house, a renovated midcentury modern ranch home, is on the market for $4.495 million.
by Julie Pennell / / Source: TODAY
Jennie Garth on July 12 in Venice, CaliforniaGetty Images

It’s not in the 90210 zip code, but Jennie Garth’s Los Angeles home is still in a coveted neighborhood — and it could be yours!

The 46-year-old actress just put her 1970s ranch house in Studio City on the market for $4.495 million, and it’s the epitome of California cool, with contemporary architecture and designer accents throughout.

Jennie Garth has put her 1970s ranch home up for sale.Wayne Ford

If you watched “The Jennie Garth Project” on HGTV in 2014, you’ll know Garth was pretty hands-on when it came to renovating and designing the place. And judging from these listing pictures, she’s got a knack for DIY.

The massive indoor/outdoor living area opens up to a pool and looks out to gorgeous views of the city below. The open layout allows for a lounging area as well as a dining table. But the statement piece of the whole room is a mod hanging fireplace.

The fireplace is suspended from the ceiling.Wayne Ford

Sleek marble countertops contrast well with the warm wooden cabinets in the kitchen, and a skylight opens up the space from above. The room also features an island with plenty of space for friends or family to pull up a chair and chat while you’re cooking.

Modern artwork dresses up the kitchen.Wayne Ford

The home has five bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths. The master bedroom even has a door that opens up to the backyard — perfect for enjoying those calm, starry nights.

The master bedroom has a dark accent wall, but that doesn't stop it from being light and airy.Wayne Ford

All of the bedrooms feel unique. Garth’s 11-year-old, daughter Fiona, has a fun setup in her space with a rock climbing wall and monkey bars.

Even adults are envious of this kids' room.Wayne Ford

The backyard feels like its own oasis with a sparkling swimming pool, lounge area with fire pit and dining space.

Dinner alfresco, anyone?Wayne Ford

See more pictures of the home via the listing from Andrew Manning at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

