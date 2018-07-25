Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Cher's Beverly Hills home feels like a charming English cottage — see inside!

by Julie Pennell / / Source: TODAY
Image: Cher attends the world premiere of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again at the Apollo in Hammersmith, London
Cher attended the world premiere of "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" in London on July 16.HANNAH MCKAY / Reuters

It may be located in the 90210 zip code, but Cher’s house seems fit for the quaint English countryside.

Set behind iron gates, the charming 3,089-square-foot property in Beverly Hills, California, has panoramic views of the mountains, and features ivy climbing up its exterior, along with a brick-paved driveway that leads to a two-car garage.

Cher's Beverly Hills house for sale
You can actually live in Cher's house. She's selling it for $2.499 million.Courtesy Williams &amp; Williams Estates Group

Inside, high ceilings with exposed beams give the place a bright yet cozy feel, while wide-plank floors made from reclaimed wood ground the space in many rooms.

On the first floor, an open living area with a dining room is lit up with natural sunlight thanks to the many windows surrounding it.

Cher's Beverly Hills house for sale
It's so cozy inside!Courtesy Williams &amp; Williams Estates Group

In the clean white kitchen, stone floors and exposed beams add a pretty contrast to the aesthetic. A breakfast nook seems like the perfect place to start your day with a glass of orange juice and bowl of cereal.

Cher's Beverly Hills house for sale
A door leads from the kitchen to the backyard so you can get some fresh air after breakfast.Courtesy Williams &amp; Williams Estates Group

Upstairs, you’ll find the large master suite, which features not only a bedside fireplace but another one located in an adjacent sitting area — so many options for a night by the fire!

Cher's Beverly Hills house for sale
The sitting area, which features a bookcase, would be a great spot to curl up with the latest best-seller.Courtesy Williams &amp; Williams Estates Group

There’s also a massive, elegant closet, which seems like a perfect place to house Cher’s bold outfits and accessories.

Cher's Beverly Hills house for sale
The closet has smart storage options to keep almost anyone organized! Courtesy Williams &amp; Williams Estates Group

The huge master bath includes his-and-her sinks, a sleek soaking tub and dual shower with views of the lovely outdoor landscaping.

Cher's Beverly Hills house for sale
Now this is a Zen bathroom...Courtesy Williams &amp; Williams Estates Group

But if you want to enjoy the view from outside, there are plenty of places to do that, too. A large deck wraps around the entire home. The green grounds also have a koi pond, waterfall and meditation area.

Cher's Beverly Hills house for sale
This looks like a nice place to enjoy the view.Courtesy Williams &amp; Williams Estates Group
Cher's Beverly Hills house for sale
Need to relax? Here's a good spot!Courtesy Williams &amp; Williams Estates Group

The four-bedroom, three-bath home won’t be Cher’s for long, though. The 72-year-old singer and actress has put the house on the market for $2.499 million. Want to snag the entertainment icon's house? Find out more at the listing through Williams & Williams Estates Group.

