It may be located in the 90210 zip code, but Cher’s house seems fit for the quaint English countryside.
Set behind iron gates, the charming 3,089-square-foot property in Beverly Hills, California, has panoramic views of the mountains, and features ivy climbing up its exterior, along with a brick-paved driveway that leads to a two-car garage.
Inside, high ceilings with exposed beams give the place a bright yet cozy feel, while wide-plank floors made from reclaimed wood ground the space in many rooms.
On the first floor, an open living area with a dining room is lit up with natural sunlight thanks to the many windows surrounding it.
In the clean white kitchen, stone floors and exposed beams add a pretty contrast to the aesthetic. A breakfast nook seems like the perfect place to start your day with a glass of orange juice and bowl of cereal.
Upstairs, you’ll find the large master suite, which features not only a bedside fireplace but another one located in an adjacent sitting area — so many options for a night by the fire!
There’s also a massive, elegant closet, which seems like a perfect place to house Cher’s bold outfits and accessories.
The huge master bath includes his-and-her sinks, a sleek soaking tub and dual shower with views of the lovely outdoor landscaping.
But if you want to enjoy the view from outside, there are plenty of places to do that, too. A large deck wraps around the entire home. The green grounds also have a koi pond, waterfall and meditation area.
The four-bedroom, three-bath home won’t be Cher’s for long, though. The 72-year-old singer and actress has put the house on the market for $2.499 million. Want to snag the entertainment icon's house? Find out more at the listing through Williams & Williams Estates Group.