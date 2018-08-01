Deal Alert: 40 percent off power tools for Father's Day

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Father's Day is coming up, but don't panic if you haven't had time to pick out the perfect gift for dad...because power tools are here to save the day!

Today, and today only, the Black+Decker Two Speed Drill/Driver and the Black+Decker Lightdriver Cordless Screwdriver are 40 percent off on Amazon, no code needed.

Black+Decker Two Speed Drill/Driver, $40 (usually $70), Amazon

With two speed settings, this drill can be used for tons of home projects. One reviewer particularly appreciates the long battery life and power of the drill/driver. Another called out the LED light for being helpful in low light areas. The drill can also be bought in a Drilling and Screwdriving Set for $54, which comes with a variety of drill bits and screwdriver heads.

(Editor's note: I once borrowed this exact drill from my dad and he made me lug it for two hours from Brooklyn to my parents' house in New Jersey because "all other drills stink." He's obsessed with his Black + Decker.)

Black+Decker Lightdriver Cordless Screwdriver, $12 (usually $20), Amazon

The three handle positions let you choose the best orientation for a particular job giving you a better grip. Plus, it can also be used as a flashlight. (Cool!) According to reviews, this is perfect for a home improvement beginner since it has "zero learning curve."

Both the Drill/Driver and LightDriver are available with two-day Amazon Prime shipping.

Dad will love playing with his new toys and you can rest easy knowing they didn't break the bank. Shop both of these on Amazon before the sale ends.

