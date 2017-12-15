18 tech and gadget gifts for everyone on your list

share tweet pin email

Smart digital assistants, TVs and laptops are at the top of people’s holiday tech wish lists this year, according to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). But which ones should you buy? With so many options, holiday shopping can be stressful. No need to panic, we’re here to help! Whether you’re looking for a high-tech gift or a small stocking stuffer, we’ve pulled together some awesome gift ideas for everyone on your list.

Accessories Case

Twelve South BookBook CaddySack, $50, Amazon

Keep all your chargers, cables, adapters and earbuds safe and tangle-free in this leather travel organizer. The CaddySack has adjustable elastic straps and bands for all those cables, a pocket and even a slot to hold a stylus. It’s small enough to toss into the backpack or laptop bag of your multi-tasking smartphone-obsessed friends.

Streaming Media Player

Roku Streaming Stick+, $68, Amazon

You can gift streaming video to someone who already has a 4K TV with the Roku Streaming Stick+. The tiny device that plugs into the TV’s HDMI port provides access to all the top streaming channels and some you never even heard of. The included ​​voice remote controls the TV power and volume control as well as the Roku player, meaning fewer remotes on the coffee table.

Headphones

JBL Everest Elite, $239, Amazon

Anyone who appreciates great-sounding music and does a fair amount of traveling will love JBL’s Everest Elite 750 NC Wireless Headphones. Not only are they a comfortable “over-the-ear” design with padded ear cups, they boast 15-hour battery life, the ability to calibrate and fine tune the sound to your liking, and adaptive noise cancelling to tune out the noise on a long flight.

If you are looking for something a bit more affordable, we love this wireless bluetooth pair that has over 3,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is only $35.

Jabra Elite Sport, $199, Amazon

Plenty of workout earbuds offer great-sounding wireless music but Jabra’s Elite Sport Wireless Earbuds step it up a notch. The cord-free earbuds have a built-in heart-rate monitor that analyzes your fitness, so you get personalized in-ear coaching or motivation to keep you going. The buds are sweatproof and waterproof with a battery life of 4.5 hours.

Want something a bit cheaper? These earbuds from FOCUSPOWER are only $25 and have over 4,000 positive reviews on Amazon.

Voice Assistant

Amazon Echo Show, $150 (normally $229), Amazon

Amazon’s Echo Show is everything the original Echo voice assistant is, with an added 7-inch touchscreen. It’s great for anyone who likes to video chat with friends or relatives, or control devices hands free. Users can call up video from compatible smart devices such as a baby monitor, security camera or video doorbell. Get one for grandma so she can see the kids before their dance recitals. For a smaller form factor and a lower price tag, check out the new Amazon Echo Spot.

We really love all of the Amazon Echo and Alexa devices.

Google Home Mini, $49, Verizon

Google Home Mini is great for Android users and those who rely heavily on Google for search, maps and calendars. Like Amazon’s Echo Dot, the voice-activated smart speaker lets you stream music, control home gadgets and ask for information, but unlike the Dot, it can distinguish between different voices. Target shoppers with the Mini can do their shopping, including ordering another Google Home Mini, just using just their voice.

Home Security Video Camera

Arlo Pro 2, $479, Amazon

The Arlo Pro 2 wire-free smart security camera includes all the features we want for peace of mind. It shoots 1080p HD video and can be plugged in or mounted wire-free inside or outside, thanks to its weather resistant design. The cameras are small and unobtrusive, have a built-in speaker for two-way communication and the batteries are rechargeable. And it’s smart; if you have an Amazon Echo Show or Fire TV, ask Alexa to show you video from the camera.

Smart Home

Samsung Connect Home, $250, Samsung

Treat the family to Wi-Fi all through the house. Samsung Connect Home is a smart, mesh Wi-Fi system sending connectivity to all those hard-to-reach places like the back bedroom or the basement. It also doubles as a SmartThings hub making it easy to connect and control smart home devices like lights, door locks and smart thermostats.

Laptop

Microsoft Surface Laptop, starts at $999, Microsoft

If you’re looking for a laptop that’s thin and light enough to carry around all day, with a 13.5-inch high resolution screen and comfortable keyboard, check out the Microsoft Surface Laptop. It has an Alcantara fabric keyboard that gives it a luxurious look and feel, and comes in gorgeous colors you don’t usually see on a laptop: burgundy, cobalt blue, platinum and graphite gold. It comes loaded with Windows 10 S, which limits you to Windows apps, so we recommend the free upgrade to Windows 10 Pro for more flexibility.

Smartphones & Accessories

Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Starting at $950, Samsung

Samsung’s Galaxy Note8 smartphone has a gorgeous 6.3-inch Infinity Display and a digital stylus, or S pen, making this a great gift for multi-tasking note takers. Users can write messages directly on the screen, draw on images and even create hand-drawn emojis. This Note8 is available on major carriers and comes in a choice of colors including deepsea blue and orchid gray.

SanDisk iXpand Base, $70 (normally $100), Amazon

For that person who’s always frantically deleting photos and videos off their iPhone to make room for more, SanDisk’s iXpand Base makes backing up your photos a no-brainer. It automatically backs up photos and videos every time you charge your iPhone. It comes in capacities up to 256 GB.

Nomad Horween Leather Folio Case for iPhone 7, $49, Amazon

Smartphone cases make a great gift and they don’t have to be bulky to be protective. Nomad’s Horween Leather Folio Case is made of soft leather that cradles the phone, while the folio design holds a handful of credit cards or ID and some cash for when you don’t want to carry a wallet.

Anker Phone Battery, $62, Amazon

Portable power is a must for today’s battery-hogging smartphones. Anker’s Power Core 13,000 is a compact power bank that can fully recharge an iPhone (multiple times) or Samsung Galaxy phone — even an iPad Air. It’s lightweight and portable so you can carry it with you all day. It has two USB high-speed-charging ports, so you can share the power with a friend.

Tile Pro Phone Finder, $35, Amazon

Give the gift of never losing your phone or keys again. Tile Pro attaches to your easily-misplaced items and uses Bluetooth to track and locate them. The smartphone app rings the Tile, or shows the last known location on a map. Tap the Tile and it rings your phone – even if it’s on silent. Tile comes in a Pro Sport and Pro Style version.

Tablet

Amazon Fire HD 10” with Alexa, $120 (normally $150), Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa has a full HD display, 32 GB of expandable storage and 10 hours of battery life for less than half the starting price of a new iPad. With hands-free Alexa (Amazon’s voice assistant) built in, this is the perfect media consumption device, especially for Amazon Prime members. Use your voice to access and control movies, audiobooks and other content.

Videogame Console

Microsoft Xbox One X, $499, Amazon

Video gamers with a 4K TV can power up their gaming experience with the new Xbox One X. It offers quicker load times, stunning resolution and more memory, and is backwards compatible with older Xbox One games and accessories. Bonus: the Xbox One X doubles as an entertainment device since it comes with a 4K HD Blu-ray player built in.

Smartwatch

Skagen Signatur T-Bar, $195, Amazon

Finally, watches with beauty and brains! Skagen’s hybrid smartwatches, like the Signatur T-Bar, integrate activity tracking and discreet text, email and call notifications into a stylish, classic watch, designed just for a woman’s wrist. It comes in rose gold, gold, gray and silver with mesh straps.

We also love this Skagen watch that's a bit more affordable than the Signature T-Bar.

4K TV

TCL Roku TV 55”, $650 (normally $800), Amazon

TCL’s 55” Roku TV has outstanding 4K picture quality, with HDR and Dolby Vision, at an affordable price tag. With Roku’s easy-to-use interface built right in -- as well as a wireless remote with voice search — this is the perfect TV for someone who wants to get started streaming their entertainment.

If you didn't find what you are looking for, test out our interactive gift guide! You simply choose whom you're shopping for, what they are like and how much you want to spend, then we generate the gifts for you!