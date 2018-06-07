share tweet pin email

My husband is my favorite person. He's a great dad and a doting husband, but he — like most men — is tough to shop for.

My kids are in elementary school now, so he's got enough hand print artwork and family photo coffee mugs. I assume a guy can only get excited about those things for a few years before he's secretly wishing you'd come up with some new Father's Day gift ideas.

Terri Peters This Father's Day, rather than guess what my husband wants, I asked him.

I'm always struggling with what to give him for birthdays and holidays — Father's Day is no exception. So, this year, I asked him to give me some unique gifts he would actually want this Father's Day. (This is no where near as bad as the time I asked him to wear a male romper ... )

Maybe it's the stage of parenting we're in, but there wasn't a single "World's Best Dad" mug on his Father's Day gift list.

1. 'Better headphones or a cool speaker'

My husband loves walking and biking. But he still uses the standard earbuds that came with his iPhone, so a great set of headphones makes total sense as a Father's Day gift. We also entertain often, so finding a speaker that will play music during dinner parties and cookouts was high priority.

Sengled Solo Color Plus Bluetooth Smart Lightbulb Speaker, $50, Amazon

This smart light bulb plugs into any lighting fixture and doubles as both a colorful lighting option and a Bluetooth speaker. Dad can control the bulb — which can even be set to blink in rhythm with the song — from an app on his phone.

Marshall Acton Bluetooth Speaker, $206, Amazon

Also available for $250 at T-Mobile.

This miniature Marshall speaker has the classic vintage look of Marshall products, and connects either wirelessly via Bluetooth or by cord with an auxiliary input. It looks great and it can blast music with a powerful deep bass that's sure to make Dad feel like a rock star.

Altec Lansing True EVO Wireless Earbuds, $100, Best Buy

These noise-canceling earbuds by Altec Lansing are compatible with Siri and Google Assistant, making it simple for Dad to use voice commands to access things like his calendar or directions. And, they hold a charge for up to four hours.

We also love the Bragi smart wireless headphones available on Amazon and the Jabra Elite 65t also available on Amazon.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, $197, Walmart

Also available for $197 at Amazon.

These wireless Beats headphones come in a variety of colors and have a 40-hour battery life. While wearing these, Dad can take phone calls, listen to music and activate Siri.

And, for a more affordable (but highly reviewed) wireless headphone set, check out the Cowin E7 headphones on sale for $62 at Amazon.

2. 'New pots and pans or other kitchen gadgets'

We love entertaining and cooking, so I wasn't surprised that my husband put kitchen items on his Father's Day list. From fancy pots and pans to a pizza oven that fits right on the grill, I found lots of items to consider for this category.

Swiss Diamond Nonstick 10-piece Cookware Set, $600, Amazon

Also available for $600 at Bed Bath and Beyond.

The coating of this Swiss diamond cookware is reinforced with real diamond crystals. Plus, the heavy duty pans clean easily, won't warp and allow for oil-free cooking due to their nonstick coating.

T-fal Titanium Advanced Nonstick Cookware Set, $98, Amazon

Also available for $99 at Bed Bath and Beyond.

These nonstick pans by T-fal have a heat indicator circle in the center that lets Dad know when they've reached the perfect temperature. The pans are made of a titanium material that makes them look — and feel — like a luxurious gift at a reasonable price.

Phillips Smoke-less Indoor Grill, $220, Amazon

Also available for $220 at Sur La Table and $280 at Macy's.

This indoor grill heats up quickly and uses infrared technology to evenly grill meats, veggies and anything else Dad wants to throw on. There's no need to adjust the heat, as the grill heats automatically to 446 degrees, the optimal temperature for searing meat. The grill is also easy to clean — either wipe it clean or place its parts in the dishwasher for cleanup in less than a minute.

Krups Air Fryer, $66, Amazon

Also available for $120 at Wayfair and with accessory bundle for $135 at Walmart.

This air fryer by Krups has sleek black design that will look great on any kitchen counter. With little-to-no oil and optimized air flow, Dad can fry, bake, grill and roast his favorite foods — like wings and burgers — in a healthier way.

Primo pizza stone, $56, Amazon

Also available for $48 at Hayneedle.

This ceramic baking and pizza stone from Primo can be used with a Primo grill or other backyard grills to make pizza. The stone can also be used in a conventional oven, and doubles as a baking sheet for breads, cookies and more.

Hurom H-AA Slow Juicer, $415 (usually $440), Amazon

Also available for $439 at Sur La Table and $444 at QVC.

This juicer from Hurom works differently than some other commercial juicers — it's designed to mimic hand-squeezing, resulting in more juice being extracted from each fruit or vegetable. And, the Hurom H-AA works overtime as an ice cream maker and a tofu press, making it a versatile kitchen appliance.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker, $142 (usually $220), Amazon

Also available for $199 at Target and Bed Bath and Beyond.

This espresso and coffee machine uses special capsules to make creating coffee drinks as easy as the push of a button. Dad can effortlessly create lattes, cappuccinos and more — which he's bound to appreciate during his morning routine.

BakerStone Pizza Oven Box Kit, $120, Amazon

Also available in silver for $130 at Best Buy.

With this pizza oven kit, Dad can transform the backyard grill into a stone pizza oven. The metal box, which holds a pizza stone inside, fits onto any gas grill and bakes homemade pizza in minutes.

3. 'The kids usually get me clothes or cologne and that's great'

He's right: The go-to gifts I usually pick out from the kids are cologne, socks or clothing. I was happy to hear he enjoys those things, so I went on the hunt for some ideas that were a more unique take on the norm.

Men's Capri Swim Trunk, $88, Spring

Also available for $88 at Lily Pulitzer.

Many moms and daughters already have fun dressed in colorful Lilly Pulitzer prints. Dad's should too! Lilly Pulitzer's new summer line includes several patterns of swim trunks for men, perfect for the preppy dad.

Shawn Mendez Signature Unisex Fragrance, $36 for 3.4 ounces, Amazon

Also available for $30 for 3.4 ounces at Lord and Taylor, and for $40 for 1.7 ounces at Target.

This unisex fragrance by singer Shawn Mendez comes in a beautiful glass bottle with a copper guitar pick accent. The fragrance has citrus, floral and woody notes and smells amazing on Dad (or Mom).

Staheekum Men's Flannel-Lined Slipper, $15-$40, Amazon

Also available for $35 at Walmart.

These comfortable flannel-lined slippers have an indoor/outdoor sole and keep Dad's feet warm and dry in any weather. Staheekum offers the slipper in a variety of colors — from black corduroy to country wheat — making it simple to find a pair that matches Dad's personality.

Nike Verge Sunglasses, $80, Amazon

Also available for $61 at EZContacts.

These Nike shades offer a vintage feel with a comfortable, athletic fit. The sunglasses are lightweight and have a slim frame, making them just as perfect for commutes to the office as golf outings with friends.

Classic Linen Shirt, $135, Island Company

For a more budget-friend option, check out this classic white linen shirt from H&M for $30.

Have some backyard barbecues, beach days or date nights coming up? These long-sleeved, relaxed fit shirts are made from a breathable linen material that makes them a fantastic addition to Dad's summer wardrobe.

TallOrder Socks, $15, TallOrder

Giving Dad socks for Father's Day may seem cliché, but TallOrder socks are a bit out of the ordinary. TallOrder donates a percentage of each purchase to charities that help families impacted by 9/11. With colorful prints themed with hobbies like golf and basketball, the socks are a great way for Dad so show off his interests.

Philips Norelco Series 9700 Razor, $180 (usually $265), Amazon

Also available for $300 at Target $319 at Walmart.

We know: a good razor is another traditional Father's Day gift. But, the Philips Norelco Series 9700 razor takes the standard electric shaver up a notch with its improved contouring and precision blades.

For a more inexpensive (but still great) razor, check out the Philips OneBlade on sale for $32 (usually $35) on Amazon.

4. 'Some fancy booze or barware'

With kids and budgets and the day-to-day grind, it's not often that we splurge on an expensive brand of liquor or the latest rock glasses. So, it makes sense that a good bottle of wine or another bar-related item would make my husband feel special.

Santa Margherita Chianti Classico Riserva, $28, Wine.com

At under $30 a bottle, this Chianti is an affordable gift for dads who love red wines and Italian food. To sweeten the deal, consider including a coupon for a homemade pasta dinner to enjoy with his family while drinking.

Gin and Tonic Scented Candle, $20, Wax Cabin Candle Company

The next best thing to drinking a gin and tonic is smelling one. This scented candle from Wax Cabin Candle Company smells like the real cocktail with hints of juniper, rosemary, mint and eucalyptus.

Whiskey Appreciation Crate, $150, Man Crates

If Dad is a whiskey lover, this gift set from Man Crates is the perfect Father's Day gift. After breaking into his Man Crate with a crowbar, Dad will find personalized glasses and a whiskey decanter, along with assorted snacks and bar accessories like fancy ice molds.

Swig Combo Cooler, $25, Amazon

Also available for $26 at The Paper Store.

Similar to the Swig wine tumblers featured in our Mother's Day gift list, this Swig cooler cup keeps Dad's beer cold for hours. The cooler can serve as a cup, or hold Dad's beer can or bottle — perfect for taking a drink on the go.

CIROC Summer Colada Vodka, $22-$49, Drizly

Ciroc Summer Colada vodka is a coconut and pineapple infused vodka made from French grapes. A special summertime edition, this Ciroc flavor comes in a sleek white and gold bottle and will be a hit for poolside cocktails.

Fizzics Waytap Portable Beer System, $75 (usually $130), Amazon

Also available for $130 at Bed Bath and Beyond and $75 at Best Buy.

With this beer dispenser, Dad can turn canned and bottled beers into fresh-from-the-tap brews. The Fizzics unit uses sound waves to convert the natural carbonation of beer into densely compacted micro bubbles that make every beer seem like authentic draft beer.

The Botanist Gin, $25-$62, Drizly

Perfect for seasonal cocktails or classic favorites, the Botanist is a dry gin made from 22 hand-foraged botanicals. The gin comes in a beautiful bottle — embossed with the Latin names of each ingredient — perfect for Dad's bar cart.

5. 'A better night's sleep'

We have two dogs that — despite my husband's protests — sleep in our bed every night. Between their snoring and the occasional midnight visit from a kid, it's no wonder a better night's sleep is on his list.

Oilogic Rest and Sleep Aid, $8, Target

Similar available for $13 at Amazon and Walmart.

Applied to the neck, chest, wrists or feet, this essential oil roll-on from Oilogic contains soothing scents like lavender and eucalyptus to help Dad drift off to dreamland peacefully.

1 Voice Sleep Headphones Eye Mask, $27, Amazon

This machine-washable memory foam sleep mask connects with any MP3 player or phone to allow Dad to fall asleep listening to his favorite tunes or relaxing sounds.

Dreampad Sleep Pillow, $160, Amazon

Also available for $180 at Brookstone.

This sleep-inducing pillow connects with an app to play relaxing sounds and music. The pillow is available in a variety of support levels — from soft memory foam to firm — and uses music to reduce stress and encourage longer, more restful sleep.

Purple Mattress, $1300-$3500, Purple

Purple mattresses are made with a special material that allows cool airflow, pressure-relieving support and motion isolation. Maybe now Dad won't feel his partner, kids or pets tossing and turning during the night.

If you're planning on getting dad a mattress, be sure to check out our mattress buying tips!

6. 'I could use some kind of bag or backpack'

Energizer Wanderer Solar Backpack, $120, Amazon

This backpack by Energizer contains a power bank — charged by a solar panel on the outside of the bag — that can be used to charge smartphones, tablets and other USB devices while out on the go. Not only can Dad keep his phone charged, but he can also be his kids' hero by keeping their tablets running on long days.

7AM Enfant BK718 Backpack, $78, Amazon

Also available for $78 at Nordstrom.

This waterproof backpack comes in several color combinations and and has six interior pockets. In addition to a padded storage space for laptops and other tech items, the bag also comes with a changing pad perfect for diapering on the go.

7. 'Some new wheels'

We live in Florida, where the weather is great year-round. So, our family is always out biking, skateboarding and scootering. It's been a while since we've bought ourselves a new set of wheels, and there are some amazing options out there.

EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter, $356 (usually $400), Amazon

Also available for $356 at Walmart and Sears, and for $430 at Razor.

This electric scooter from Razor has a battery life of 40 minutes and travels at up to 18 miles per hour. The scooter has a seat and basket, making it perfect for running errands or taking kids to the park.

Sixthreezero Men's Cruiser Bike, $200, Amazon

This sleek black cruiser bike has an optional rear rack for a basket or pannier, making it perfect for extra items Dad needs to haul around. The white and black tires and upright, adjustable handlebars give the bike a retro appearance Dad is sure to love.

EPrime Electric Scooter, $380, Razor

This new addition to the Razor line of scooters moves at up to 15 miles per hour. The battery of the electric scooter provides about 40 minutes of ride time before needing a recharge, giving Dad plenty of time to commute or cruise through the neighborhood in style.

8. 'An actual camera to use instead of my phone'

One of our big parenting focuses right now is spending less time on our phones and more time making memories with our kids. However, that doesn't mean we don't want to take family photos when we're out enjoying our screen-free time.

Polaroid Snap Touch Portable Instant Print Digital Camera, $167 (usually $180), Amazon

Not only does this Polaroid camera capture digital images, but it also prints them out instantly. We think it's perfect for days when Dad wants to avoid the distraction of his cell phone but still capture moments spent with his family.

Also available for $170 at QVC and for $180 at Best Buy.

Vivitar 4K Action Camera, $80, Best Buy

Also available for $109 on Amazon.

This camera takes photos and video and comes with helmet and bike mounts that allow Dad to film on the go. The device also has a waterproof case and comes with a remote control watch.

9. 'Any other cool tech gifts you think I'd like'

This one's self explanatory. Because I know my husband loves new technology, I keep my eye out year-round for tech gift ideas that will make him smile.

Retro Video Game Phone Case, $25, Everything Tech Gear

Also available for $25 at Wanle. Similar available for $14 from Walmart.

This retro-inspired phone case is available for most iPhones and comes in four different colors. One side allows Dad access to his phone while the other mimics a vintage video game system with a selection of classic-inspired games.

Samsung SmartThings Home Hub, $85, Amazon

Also available for $85 at Best Buy.

With this home automation system from Samsung, Dad can truly be the king of his castle. The unit connects with a Wi-Fi router and allows Dad to control things like lights, speakers, thermostats and motion sensors around the home.

Raspberry Pi Retro Gaming Kit, $100, Man Crates

This retro gaming kit from Man Crates lets Dad build his own computer then play old school video games on it. Dads who loved playing 8-bit video games will love the classic NES controller included in the gift set.

10. 'We need to get my dad something, too'

Let's be honest: when it comes to gift-giving, Mom tends to pick up a lot of the slack. Making a list of possible gifts for himself reminded my husband that we need to mail a gift to my father-in-law. Luckily, I had some great grandpa gift ideas in mind that he also loved.

Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Series, $40, Amazon

To celebrate Hot Wheels' 50th anniversary, the toy car maker released a set of five original Hot Wheels cars, complete with legacy graphics and original packaging. The set includes classic cars like the 1968 Mercury Cougar and the 1967 Ford Mustang and is sure to give both dads and granddads a feeling of nostalgia.

AncestryDNA Kit, $79 (usually $99), Amazon

Also available for $99 at Ancestry.com.

Giving Dad an AncestryDNA testing kit from Ancestry.com is a great way to help him learn about his past and to inspire him to embrace his ethnicity and family history. Dad simply uses the kit to collect a saliva sample and mails his specimen to Ancestry.com. In six to eight weeks, he'll receive a full report that's truly all about him.