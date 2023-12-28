Teddi Mellencamp shares new pics after melanoma surgery: ‘You do not want to go through this’

Teddi Mellencamp has given an eye-opening look at the aftermath of her latest surgery for melanoma on her back while urging everyone to get their skin checked.

"I promise you do not want to go through this," she wrote Dec. 27 on Instagram.

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and wellness coach has undergone multiple surgeries since being diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma in October 2022.

Warning: Some of the images below could be disturbing.

She shared a photo of her giving a thumbs-up from bed after undergoing what she said was a "wide excision melanoma, soft tissue defect reconstruction with adjacent tissue rearrangement."

"Basically they cut out the area of my shoulder and replaced it with a flap of skin from below on my back," she wrote. "But the pain and discomfort are all worth it."

Mellencamp shared a look at her back ahead of her latest procedure to treat her melanoma. @teddimellencamp via Instagram

In a slide on Instagram, she shared a photo of the area of her upper back on the right side showing the scars from past surgeries and the markings of the surgeon ahead of the procedure.

"It’s pretty painful, but I am so grateful that they did such a great job," she said in a video from her hospital bed on Instagram.

"Whew, that back skin is tight. Struggle bus, but I’m hoping they got it all," she added.

Melanoma is "the most serious type of skin cancer," according to the Mayo Clinic, but can be treated successfully if caught early enough.

Mellencamp, 42, also shared a raw look on her Instagram story at the Z-shaped scar on her back following the procedure.

Mellencamp gave a look at her post-surgery scarring. @teddimellencamp via Instagram

Mellencamp's husband, Edwin Arroyave, sent her a heartfelt message on Instagram ahead of her surgery.

"As Teddi goes in for the biggest surgery in her melanoma journey today, I just wanted to share how her absolute strength through it all has been nothing short of incredible," he wrote. "I know this battle is close to being won, and I cannot wait to see how she continues to impact every person around her. I love you, Mama."

Her latest surgery came after she shared earlier in December that a type of immunotherapy cream she had been using to treat her melanoma did not work.

After her initial diagnosis in 2022, she underwent wide excision surgery to remove the melanoma and lymph nodes for additional biopsies. She also shared that she often skipped using sunscreen and only performed skin checks after turning 40.

Her sister noted in a message Mellencamp shared on her Instagram story that this latest procedure was the 15th surgery Mellencamp has endured for her melanoma.

Mellencamp also expressed her gratitude for all the support during her ordeal.

"The outpouring of love and prayers in the comments and DMs has left me speechless (which is tough)," she wrote on Instagram. "I wish I could respond to everyone but please know I am forever grateful."