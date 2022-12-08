Teddi Mellencamp shares post-operation photos after removal of stage 2 melanoma 

Teddi Mellencamp’s experience with skin cancer has been “eye opening.”

The former star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” shared an update after she received her pathology report following her surgeries to remove several melanomas.

“Finally here with another melanoma update, and it’s one I’m happy to share. Pathology is back — the surgeries were successful and the margins are clear,” Mellencamp, 41, shared in an Instagram posted on Dec. 7. “I also got genetic testing results and there are no mutations we need to worry about. And I just had a healthy mammogram (please don’t forgo these either, ladies).”

The reality star wrote alongside photos of her scars that she said “peace out” to 11 melanomas and three lymph nodes — “I gladly hardly knew ya” — and said “hello” to a “new sense of peace.”

“It’s been eye-opening how quickly things can change and it’s a lesson I will never forget, nor quit speaking up about,” Mellencamp continued. “I want nothing more than for all of you to be proactive so you do not have to experience this.”

She hopes her scars can be people’s inspiration to get preventative care and noted that she will continue to get checked every four to six weeks, “As my doc says this may be a record number in one area.”

“You guys know I’m competitive but this is one record I’m not looking to beat,” she joked, before thanking people for their support and well wishes. “I feel very blessed and grateful for it all.”

In March, Mellencamp shared that she had a skin cancer scare after former “Housewives” co-star Kyle Richards noticed the unusual discoloration on her back. In October, the wellness coach revealed that she was diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma.

“Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check last week since my previous melanoma. They said I had another abnormal spot near my last one so they did a biopsy. I got the call this morning: Stage 2 melanoma,” she wrote on Instagram.

At the time, she said it was “such a wakeup call for me, and I hope to all of you, to love and protect the skin you’re in.”

Weeks later, Mellencamp would undergo surgery to remove several melanomas and shared post-surgery pictures while giving people an update.

At the time, she was waiting for her test results and was recovery from her procedures.

Throughout her experience, she has received a lot of love and supportive messages on her posts from “Real Housewives” stars like Lisa Rinna, Cynthia Bailey, Dorit Kemsley and Larsa Pippen, among other celebs.