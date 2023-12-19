Teddi Mellencamp shares new photo of melanoma after latest treatment did not work

Teddi Mellencamp is sharing some upsetting news — the latest treatment she received for her ongoing melanoma saga did not work.

“I had a wide excision removal on my most recent melanoma last week to see if it (worked) and sadly it did not,” the former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star wrote on social media. “I have decided with my doctors that the best next course of action is have surgery on December 26th to remove a larger portion of problematic area.”

She also posted an image of her back that displayed the scars from her past surgeries and biopsies. After she undergoes the upcoming surgery to remove the melanoma, Mellencamp will experience regular monitoring by her doctors every three months.

“(I) hope this is a reminder to book your skin checks for the new year,” she wrote.

While she noted she’s looking forward to Christmas, she says that once again she’s navigating tough emotions.

“I don’t like going under and my anxiety is popping off but I have faith all will be ok and that the reason this is happening to me is because I am able to raise awareness," she wrote.

Mellencamp’s history of melanoma

Over the past year and a half, the wellness coach has grappled with several melanoma diagnoses. She first had her skin checked after former co-star Kyle Richards spotted some unusual discoloration on Mellencamp’s back, according to past TODAY.com reporting. Doctors removed the spot immediately after Mellencamp had it checked. Three months later at a follow up, doctors diagnosed her with stage 2 melanoma after a new area was discovered, TODAY.com previously reported.

“Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check last week since my previous melanoma. They said I had another abnormal spot near the last one so they did a biopsy,” she shared on Instagram. “Stage 2 melanoma.”

Melanoma only makes up about 1% of skin cancers, but it causes a disproportionate number of skin cancer deaths due to how aggressive it is, according to the American Cancer Society.

After that diagnosis, Mellencamp underwent wide excision surgery to remove the melanoma and lymph nodes for additional biopsies. In the past, she said that as a teenager she failed to care for her skin, using baby oil and iodine to tan, TODAY.com previously reported. What’s more, she eschewed sunscreen use and only performed skin checks after turning 40.

In September 2023, Mellencamp announced she had another melanoma and estimated it was the 12th or 13th one found, TODAY.com reported at the time.

“I am so grateful for my 3-month checkup because we caught this one early. This means another surgery next week and additional biopsies,” she shared on Instagram at the time. “As I lay here with tears in my eyes and worry, I know my kids will be up soon. I have a podcast at 10. Life goes on.”

Raising awareness of melanoma

Mellencamp has candidly shared her experience with skin cancer to raise awareness.

“I have been debating whether I should even publicly talk about this or not but then I remember how every time I post about skin cancer someone else is reminded to get checked,” she wrote in the September 2023 Instagram post.

She also acknowledged the emotional toll it takes on her.

“At this point, I am starting to black-out these memories like a portion of my childhood,” Mellencamp wrote. “I slept maybe 2 hours last night because my mind was racing.”

She previously shared photos of her back after she had surgery remove 11 melanomas and three lymph nodes in December 2022.

"I want nothing more than for all of you to be proactive so you do not have to experience this. Let my scars be your inspiration to get preventative care," she wrote.