Jamie Foxx is on the mend.

On Aug. 16, Foxx gave fans an update on his health when he shared a couple of photos of himself holding a pair of red Crocs on Instagram.

He penned the caption, "You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light… I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers."

The Oscar winner continued, noting the significance of their well wishes.

"I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant," he shared. "I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day."

He then added the hashtags, "I'm back and I'm better" and "No bad days."

In the comments, Foxx's celebrity friends sent him a bunch of love.

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, said, "I along with the world pray for you regularly you are such a special man such a gift to the world of entertainment. God bless you love, mama Tina."

Jeremy Renner, who survived a near-death snowplowing accident earlier this year, wrote, "Bless you my friend !!!❤️❤️."

Tamar Braxton added, "Brother I know that feeling!!! It only gets better from here! Thank God❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Meagan Good said, "Love you my Brother 🙏🏾 God .. whew .. is ✨🙏🏾."

And Ludacris shared a crown emoji.

Foxx's comments come after he “experienced a medical complication” in April and had to be hospitalized.

After his daughter Corinne confirmed that the "They Cloned Tyrone" actor had left the hospital, Foxx posted a video on Instagram to shed some light on what he had been going through.

“I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through," he said in July. "I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that.”

“I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through,” he added.

In the video, Foxx dispelled rumors that he was blind or paralyzed.

"I went to hell and back and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back and I’m able to work," he said.