Jeremy Renner makes first red carpet appearance since catastrophic snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner made his first red carpet appearance on April 11 after a catastrophic snowplow accident on New Year's Day left him in the hospital.

Using a cane, Renner appeared at the premiere for his upcoming Disney+ docuseries "Rennervations." In the show, Renner teams up with "expert builders" to reimagine decommissioned government vehicles as "unique purpose-built vehicles" to serve communities around the world, according to Disney's website.

The actor and his daughter, Ava Berlin Renner, at the premiere of "Rennervations." Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

The actor was accompanied by his family to the premiere, including his daughter Ava.

Jeremy Renner with some members of his family at the premiere in Los Angeles. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

A Jan. 1 incident report from Washoe County Sheriff’s Office shows Renner was towing his nephew’s truck out of the snow at his Reno, Nevada, property on a private road at the time of the crash.

The PistenBully plow started sliding down a hill and Renner got out but didn't put the emergency brake on, the report says. He tried to stop it from hitting his nephew in his truck by stepping up on the plow's track to divert or stop it but was "pulled under the PistenBully." The machine rolled over him, injuring his torso, extremities, face and head, the report details.

The 52-year-old actor had to be hospitalized for his injuries and shared a photo from his hospital bed following the incident.

"Thank you all for your kind words," he captioned the initial post. "Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

In a follow-up post on Jan. 21, he thanked fans again for their support.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love," he wrote. "I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens."

The snowplow that ran over Renner weighs at least 7 tons, according to Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam at the time of the accident. He added that neighbors helped Renner as he waited 40 minutes for first responders to get to the scene because of inclement weather.