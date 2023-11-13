Pork chops with bourbon mustard sauce, sheet-pan gnocchi and more recipes to make this week

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and we wouldn’t be surprised if you’ve already gotten started on the menu. Whether you’re in charge of several side dishes or just trying not to burn the turkey, the big feast is a labor of love — which is why dinners leading up to it should be as easy as possible. If next week is a cooking marathon, consider this week a stroll in the park.

No more than 15 minutes of prep time is required with this roundup of recipes, starting with our speedy one-pan pork chops. They’re covered in a buttery bourbon mustard sauce that complements the protein perfectly. Next up, a handful of vegan-friendly dinners to keep things a little lighter ahead of the meat-heavy holiday. Sheet-pan gnocchi, penne alla vodka and roasted brussels sprouts can all be mixed and matched for meals as you please. And finally for dessert, cinnamon sugar croissant bread pudding muffins. This tasty twist on a classic may even earn itself a spot in your Thanksgiving spread.

What to cook this week

Our pork chops with bourbon mustard sauce is one of those 30-minute meals that tastes like it took a whole lot longer to make. Just make sure to choose bone-in chops that are about 1-inch thick so that they’re more flavorful and less likely to dry out.

Looking for an easy fall dinner? This sheet-pan gnocchi is loaded with seasonal veggies like butternut squash, fennel and red onions — and takes just 10 minutes to prepare. Store-bought ingredients for the win!

There’s no heavy cream in this vegan penne alla vodka. Instead, a cup of cashews is blended with water to make a decadent sauce that tastes like the real deal. This dish is best served right out of the pot, topped with fresh basil and paired with a glass of wine.

Take your roasted Brussels sprouts up a notch by topping them with homemade garlic breadcrumbs. This recipe calls for sandwich bread, but you can easily switch up the flavor with sourdough, challah or whatever you have on hand.

Cinnamon sugar croissant bread pudding muffins: It might sound like a mouthful, but it’s just as easy as making the traditional dessert using bite-sized pieces of flaky, buttery, melt-in-your-mouth pastries instead!