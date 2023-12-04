Cut-out sugar cookies, classic latkes and more recipes to make this week

If you haven't already guessed it, December is the time of year we feature our most festive recipes. Party appetizers for entering, holiday mains and desserts delicious enough to win any bake-off. But don't let these impressive dishes intimidate you! Just because they're worthy of serving on a special occasion doesn't mean they aren't also easy enough to whip up on any given weeknight.

Minimal effort is required to feed a crowd with this red wine-braised brisket. All you have to do is apply the rub, then pop the beef on a roasting pan and let the oven take care of the rest for five to six hours. It's the perfect meal to make if you're celebrating the first night of Hanukkah this week, especially paired with a side of classic potato latkes.

Weeknight dinners during such a busy season should be easy and comforting, and this kale, bacon and white bean recipe certainly fits the bill. With just 10 minutes of prep time, it’s ideal for when you need a filling bowl in between festivities. If you’re in the mood for a sweet side dish this week, try our cheesy plantain casserole recipe from Jesus Diaz. And speaking of festivities, it’s cookie decorating season! Try cut-out sugar cookies complete with homemade icing and you’ll never go back to store-bought.

What to cook this week

It's no secret that set-it-and-forget-it dishes are the best hack when it comes to entertaining at home. And with this easy red wine-braised brisket, you'll be left with a wow-worthy main while barely lifting a finger.

Whether you like them with a side of apple sauce, sour cream or something else entirely, latkes are a holiday staple during Hanukkah. Jake Cohen's fool-proof recipe will leave you with crispy pan-fried potato pancakes every single time.

Also known as Torta De Plátano or plantain cake, this sweet plantain casserole can best be described as a cheesy, sweet and salty side dish with a crusty top. It’s the perfect thing to make for any upcoming potlucks or family gatherings.

The two ingredients that add that extra something to this soup are bacon and Parmesan cheese. The broth becomes a mix of salty, smoky and umami flavors which pairs well with the blend of veggies and beans.

If you're looking for a dessert that will go first among a spread, look no further than these cut-out sugar cookies. The best part is the icing that can be made in any color or flavor of your choosing.