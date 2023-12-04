IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Holiday exclusive deals with Shop TODAY Savings: Save on Color Wow, Soma, Spanx and more!

Cut-out sugar cookies, classic latkes and more recipes to make this week

Kick off the holiday season with these festive dishes.
Create your free profile or log in to save this article
By Lauren Witonsky

If you haven't already guessed it, December is the time of year we feature our most festive recipes. Party appetizers for entering, holiday mains and desserts delicious enough to win any bake-off. But don't let these impressive dishes intimidate you! Just because they're worthy of serving on a special occasion doesn't mean they aren't also easy enough to whip up on any given weeknight.

Minimal effort is required to feed a crowd with this red wine-braised brisket. All you have to do is apply the rub, then pop the beef on a roasting pan and let the oven take care of the rest for five to six hours. It's the perfect meal to make if you're celebrating the first night of Hanukkah this week, especially paired with a side of classic potato latkes.

Weeknight dinners during such a busy season should be easy and comforting, and this kale, bacon and white bean recipe certainly fits the bill. With just 10 minutes of prep time, it’s ideal for when you need a filling bowl in between festivities. If you’re in the mood for a sweet side dish this week, try our cheesy plantain casserole recipe from Jesus Diaz. And speaking of festivities, it’s cookie decorating season! Try cut-out sugar cookies complete with homemade icing and you’ll never go back to store-bought.


Make holiday entertaining even easier by ordering ingredients from Walmart through the shoppable recipes below. You can even score free delivery on orders $35 and up with a Walmart+ membership. Not a member? Now is a good time to sign up: New customers can snag $10 off their first three online pickup or delivery orders of $50 or more with code TRIPLE10.

What to cook this week

Easy Red Wine-Braised Brisket
TODAY All Day

Get The Recipe

Easy Red Wine-Braised Brisket

Alejandra Ramos

It's no secret that set-it-and-forget-it dishes are the best hack when it comes to entertaining at home. And with this easy red wine-braised brisket, you'll be left with a wow-worthy main while barely lifting a finger.

Classic Potato Latkes
TODAY All Day

Get The Recipe

Classic Potato Latkes

Jake Cohen

Whether you like them with a side of apple sauce, sour cream or something else entirely, latkes are a holiday staple during Hanukkah. Jake Cohen's fool-proof recipe will leave you with crispy pan-fried potato pancakes every single time.

Sweet Plantain Casserole
Jesus Diaz

Get The Recipe

Sweet Plantain Casserole

Jesus Diaz

Also known as Torta De Plátano or plantain cake, this sweet plantain casserole can best be described as a cheesy, sweet and salty side dish with a crusty top. It’s the perfect thing to make for any upcoming potlucks or family gatherings.

Kale, Bacon and White Bean Soup
Debbie Koenig

Get The Recipe

Kale, Bacon and White Bean Soup

Debbie Koenig

The two ingredients that add that extra something to this soup are bacon and Parmesan cheese. The broth becomes a mix of salty, smoky and umami flavors which pairs well with the blend of veggies and beans.

Easy Cut-Out Sugar Cookies with Icing
Courtesy Tessa Arias

Get The Recipe

Easy Cut-Out Sugar Cookies with Icing

Tessa Arias

If you're looking for a dessert that will go first among a spread, look no further than these cut-out sugar cookies. The best part is the icing that can be made in any color or flavor of your choosing.

Lauren Witonsky

Lauren is the Associate Partnerships Editor for Shop TODAY.