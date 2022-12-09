IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The ultimate gift guide for everyone on your list, according to lifestyle experts

62 Christmas appetizers that'll make holiday hosting easy

Take your pick of festive finger foods, delightful dips and seasonal salads.

Ina Garten, TODAY anchors share their holiday traditions

06:19
/ Source: TODAY
By Erica Chayes Wida

From finger foods to crowd-pleasing dips to elegant hors d'oeuvres, these easy appetizer recipes will get your Christmas dinner off to a shining start.

Picture this: Friends and family flood into the house on Christmas evening. Outside it's dark and chilly, but the house is warm and decorated with soft twinkly lights, glorious garlands and maybe even some mistletoe. The tree is up and the excitement still lingers from morning gift exchange. But with all the glee of Christmas tradition filling the room, a spread of gorgeous, bright-colored and delicious appetizers welcome everyone to what is about to be the best part of the day: Christmas dinner!

Every host and dish-toting guest are attracted to different types of appetizers, depending of course on taste, preference and the setting of the gathering. Is it a formal sit-down dinner that starts with hors d'oeuvres passed around on platters or set up on stationary tables around the room, followed by an individually served first-course like soup or salad? Or is it a big family-style meal with a menu full of Italian Christmas recipes, where crowd-pleasing dips and finger foods are strewn across the kitchen table for everyone to huddle around while cheerily chatting?

However your squad celebrates Christmas, this list of fabulous appetizers are here to make menu planning (and merrymaking) easy. Once you check the first course off your list, you can decide upon festive Christmas cocktail recipes to prepare alongside your irresistible spread. It's the perfect convergence of holiday flavor and fun for the best Christmas meal shared with loved ones.

Finger foods and passable hors d'oeuvres

Brussels in Blankets
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Brussels in Blankets

Joy Bauer

These super sprouts are so cute, they're irresistible. The recipe can be a side dish or an appetizer, and it's a cinch to make — only three ingredients. The best way to get a picky eater to eat their vegetables? Wrap 'em in bacon!

Ina Garten's Perfect Potato Pancakes
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Ina Garten's Perfect Potato Pancakes

Ina Garten

Potato pancakes are a favorite holiday dish of Ina Garten's husband Jeffrey. Her secret for the crispiest and creamiest ones is to combine both grated and mashed potatoes.

Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms

Casey Barber

These crab-stuffed mushrooms may look totally decadent, but they're actually light and airy, which means they're an ideal way to start a holiday celebration. And don't be shy about making a big batch — even if they're just for you and your loved ones.

Deep-Fried Lasagna Bites
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Deep-Fried Lasagna Bites

Mark Anderson

These bite-sized, flavor-packed bites have the full experience of mouthwatering lasagna with some added crunch — plus, they're portable.

Baked Clams
Anthony Michael Contrino
Get The Recipe

Baked Clams

Anthony Contrino

Baked clams are an impressive and delicious first course for Christmas. They're an elegant option that don't require too much work to make. Yet the result is a wonderful seafood dish that can be passed around or served at the dinner table.

Mini Meatballs with Sweet-and-Sour Barbecue Glaze
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Mini Meatballs with Sweet-and-Sour Barbecue Glaze

Casey Barber

Packed with a little sweetness and a lot of punch, these adorable, bite-sized meatballs are fun to serve as a finger food (though some festive toothpicks might help cut back on saucy fingers).

Phyllo & Prosciutto Asparagus Cigars
Brandon Goodwin / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Phyllo & Prosciutto Asparagus Cigars

Ryan Scott

Flaky, crisp phyllo dough, tender asparagus with a cheesy, salty filling — this easy-to-make appetizer will definitely be a hit at any holiday dinner.

Twice-Baked Potato Bites
Daniel Krieger / The Laws of Cooking...and How to Break Them
Get The Recipe

Twice-Baked Potato Bites

Justin Warner

Who knew that the humble new potato could be turned into shell casing for a bullet of flavor? These little bombs of cheesy, buttery flavor are a great way to fuel up for the holiday season.

Roasted Olives with Orange And Rosemary
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Roasted Olives with Orange And Rosemary

Lidia Bastianich

Big green Castelvetrano olives are delicious prepared this way, but any meaty olive will do well. The briny, salty flavor bursts when cooked alongside garlic cloves and lively citrus.

Easy Jumbo Shrimp Wrapped in Pancetta and Sage
Quentin Bacon
Get The Recipe

Easy Jumbo Shrimp Wrapped in Pancetta and Sage

Andrew Carmellini

The flavors for this dish come from traditional Roman saltimbocca: veal cutlets with sage and prosciutto. The tender prawns balance the meatiness and crispiness of the bacon, and the sage, tempered by the lemon, makes it all very fresh-tasting.

Fritto Misto (Fried Seafood and Vegetables)
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Fritto Misto (Fried Seafood and Vegetables)

Anthony Scotto

Who doesn't love crispy fried food? This mix of fried seafood and vegetables is a classic Italian dish that's perfect for an Italian Christmas dinner, especially when entertaining.

Fried Squash Rings with Pear, Dried Cherries and Feta
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Fried Squash Rings with Pear, Dried Cherries and Feta

Erin French

Delicata squash rings are roasted, tempura-dredged, fried, then stuffed with a simple salad of raw pear, dried cherries, feta cheese and a few sprigs of arugula. The result is a sweet yet savory wonder, perfect for a starter or perhaps a decadent side dish on a holiday table.

Maple-Chile Glazed Mixed Nuts
Courtesy Ed Anderson
Get The Recipe

Maple-Chile Glazed Mixed Nuts

Bobby Flay

"There's nothing like eating glazed nuts still warm from the oven, toasty and flavorful through and through. They're perfect served with a cocktail for an easy appetizer and will elevate any cheese-and-fruit plate to new heights," says Bobby Flay.

Everything Pigs-in-a-Blanket with Cranberry Mustard
Courtesy Robin Ventress
Get The Recipe

Everything Pigs-in-a-Blanket with Cranberry Mustard

Zane Holmquist

This is a great recipe for family snacks any time of year but is especially fun for the holidays to counter the abundance of sweet snacks. The cranberry mustard is also great served with roasted turkey or pork and added to leftover sandwiches.

Baked Clams Oreganata
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Baked Clams Oreganata

Elaina Scotto

Baked clams oreganata are a wonderful, fresh seafood to serve before a meal on Christmas night. Delicate, but also packed with flavor, these little jewels from the sea are great as a starter or a main attraction.

Broccoli and Cheese Twice-Baked Potatoes
Helen Healey / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Broccoli and Cheese Twice-Baked Potatoes

Sarah Grueneberg

The potato is one of the humblest foods, but it has the ability to be a superstar — especially when you add cheese and broccoli. This dish is a winner for kids of all ages and is as welcome on a holiday table as it is for a quick, mid-week meal.

Shrimp Cocktail with Dilly Horseradish Cream
Molly Baz
Get The Recipe

Shrimp Cocktail with Dilly Horseradish Cream

Molly Baz

Shrimp cocktail and a martini so cold it hurts your fingers: It simply does not get much better than that.

Citrus Crabcakes
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Citrus Crabcakes

Brian Malarkey

These crabcakes don't have any breadcrumbs — which means more crabmeat, less filler! — and are baked like the little "cakes" they're meant to be.

Chipotle Cheddar Crackers
Quentin Bacon
Get The Recipe

Chipotle Cheddar Crackers

Ina Garten

"One of my go-to tricks is to keep some dough for slice-and-bake crackers in the freezer that I can throw in the oven when people are coming for drinks," says Ina Garten. "The sharp Vermont cheddar and spicy chipotle chili powder with crunchy sea salt really wake up everyone's taste buds. My friends can't stop eating these!"

Bruschetta, crostini and flatbreads

Skillet Flatbread Caponata Pizza
discovery+
Get The Recipe

Skillet Flatbread Caponata Pizza

Mary McCartney

This is a super speedy, perfect pizza using easy homemade flatbread. It's piled high with quick, Italian-inspired caponata and other glorious toppings.

Ricotta Crostini
Joy Bauer
Get The Recipe

Ricotta Crostini

Sal Lamboglia

"This dish was one of the first dishes I learned to make. It's fast, easy to make, cheap, super light, full of flavor and perfect for any time of day," says Sal Lamboglia.

Garlic Shrimp Crostini with Avocado
Helen Healey
Get The Recipe

Garlic Shrimp Crostini with Avocado

Tobias Dorzon

The garlicky shrimp, creamy avocado and crispy crostini come together for a pretty much perfect bite. They're a guaranteed crowd-pleaser for any festive occasion.

Candied Bacon Breadsticks or Grissini
Hector Manuel Sanchez
Get The Recipe

Candied Bacon Breadsticks or Grissini

Elizabeth Heiskell

Candied bacon, or “pig candy” as Elizabeth Heiskell calls it, is always a home run. She loves to keep the bacon strips whole, wrapped around crunchy breadsticks and stuffs them into a mint julep cup to make the perfect nibble for any cocktail.

Fast Zucchini and Feta Crostini
Courtesy of Annabel Langbein
Get The Recipe

Fast Zucchini and Feta Crostini

Annabel Langbein

Ready in 25 minutes, this is an easy and affordable appetizer that is also elegant and festive green. If making ahead of time, prepare the crostini and the topping separately and assemble at the last minute to ensure the crostini are served crisp.

Salmon Crostini with Avocado and Mint
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Salmon Crostini with Avocado and Mint

Melissa Clark

Creamy avocado, flecks of tender salmon, quick-pickled onions and refreshing mint pack a world of multifaceted flavor onto individual toasts. Use four slices of regular country bread for aa larger serving or 12 to 16 slices of a baguette to serve bite-sized toasts to a crowd.

Giada's Grappa-Poached Pear Crostini
Giadzy
Get The Recipe

Giada's Grappa-Poached Pear Crostini

Giada De Laurentiis

Giada De Laurentiis likes to whip up these crostini when guests stop by. "The poached pears are especially comforting as the weather gets cooler," she says. "They're easy to make and always delight a crowd."

Bloody Mary Dip with Focaccia Skewers
Discovery+
Get The Recipe

Bloody Mary Dip with Focaccia Skewers

Mary McCartney

These inventive bites turn a classic bloody mary cocktail into a delectable appetizer. They're a refreshing departure from the usual party fare, are so fun to dip and they're vegan, too!

Kansas City Strip Steak Bruschetta
Courtesy Brian Splawn
Get The Recipe

Kansas City Strip Steak Bruschetta

Mark Anderson

Turn the taste of a flavor-packed steak sandwich into a gorgeous bruschetta appetizer. Featuring a strip steak that has the perfect balance of marbling, tenderness and big beef flavor, these pair beautifully with cheese, tomato, balsamic and toasted bread.

Pumpkin, Brussels Sprouts and Bacon Flatbreads
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pumpkin, Brussels Sprouts and Bacon Flatbreads

Ariane Duarte

The opposing flavors and textures of the crispy, salty bacon and sweet, smooth pumpkin butter actually complement one another perfectly. The savory Brussels sprouts round out the autumnal flavor profile of this seasonal dish.

Fancy Gougères
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Fancy Gougères

Ashley Holt

It is so easy to enhance a traditional Pate a Choux recipe by simply adding grated cheese and pepper to the dough. It's the perfect vehicle for an easy, elegant appetizer. Be sure to brush the tops of the puffs with egg wash before baking for a beautiful, glossy crust.

Root Vegetable and Feta Bruschetta
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Root Vegetable and Feta Bruschetta

Stephanie Izard

The layers of flavor from this caponata are simple but powerful, while the salty bacon, capers and sweet raisins provide a nice variety of textures.

Fig and Goat Cheese Toasts
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Fig and Goat Cheese Toasts

Ina Garten

"Jeffrey and I were having some friends for drinks, and he couldn't believe how quickly I put these appetizers together!" says Ina. "You put the fig spread on toast, then add some creamy cheese, sprinkle with microgreens and drizzle it all with syrupy balsamic vinegar. They taste like grown-up cream cheese and jelly sandwiches."

Goat Cheese Toasts
Quentin Bacon
Get The Recipe

Goat Cheese Toasts

Ina Garten

Whenever Ina has leftover baguette, she likes to slice it diagonally and keep it in the freezer. "This way I can make these cheesy toasts in minutes," she says. "Toast the bread slices, then add the garlic and goat cheese. They're perfect to serve with drinks or as a crouton to float on top of a bowl of soup."

Dips, platters and cheeseboards

Martha Stewart's Kale-Ricotta Dip
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's Kale-Ricotta Dip

Martha Stewart

Most greens work well in this addictive dip recipe: Spinach, mustard greens, Swiss chard, collards, beet greens, and turnip greens each contribute their distinctive flavor, all with slightly different results.

Spinach-Artichoke Dip
American Bar / American Bar
Get The Recipe

Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Carolina Santos-Neves

Chicken seasoning and queso fresco add extra savory flavor and rich texture to this comforting dip made simply with frozen artichoke hearts, steamed spinach and luscious Italian cheeses. It's best served bubbling hot in a cast-iron dish.

Martha Stewart's Baked Brie with Boozy Fruit Compote
Konstantin Kopachinsky / Shutterstock
Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's Baked Brie with Boozy Fruit Compote

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart's show-stopping, gooey baked brie is perfect for cocktail hour. "Your goal is to welcome guests with nibbles, not fill them up too much before the main event," she says. It's a perfect board to adorn with red-colored fruits and green herbs to make it as festive as you want.

Spicy Crab Dip
Getty Images/Cavan Images
Get The Recipe

Spicy Crab Dip

Alex Guarnaschelli

Alex Guarnaschelli's crab dip is such a great option for gatherings and get-togethers because it is so versatile. "I really like to maximize an expensive ingredient like crab and dip is a smart and tasty way to do just that," she says. "Buy really great quality crabmeat so it is front and center in the dish. But, if you do not like crab, swap it for chicken! If spicy isn't your thing, omit the cayenne pepper and Tabasco."

Bobby Flay's Baked Ricotta with Sun-Dried Tomato Sauce
Bobby Flay
Get The Recipe

Bobby Flay's Baked Ricotta with Sun-Dried Tomato Sauce

Bobby Flay

"It works well as a center-of-the-table appetizer, served with grilled toast," says Bobby Flay. "The fontina and cream cheese help solidify the creaminess of the ricotta and the sun-dried tomato sauce gives the flavors a well-deserved contrast of sweet acidity."

Kelsey Nixon's Tear-and-Share Warm Cheesy Bread Wreath with Marinara
Zach Pagano / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Kelsey Nixon's Tear-and-Share Warm Cheesy Bread Wreath with Marinara

Kelsey Nixon

Want to have the kids help out and eat a few shares of food? This is a great recipe to keep your kids busy as they help you with the holiday dinner. The result is a gorgeous wreath platter of cheesy bread and marinara dipping sauce!

Everything Bagel Dip
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Everything Bagel Dip

Elena Besser

This recipe is a way to provide everything bagel goodness in dip form. It comes together so easily and packs a serious punch of flavor. It also has a smooth, white base with festive red tomatoes, green capers and scallions.

Big Festive Holiday Dip
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Big Festive Holiday Dip

Elizabeth Heiskell

This dip is downright addictive — you just cannot stop eating it! Heiskell calls it her holiday dip because it is the ultimate crowd pleaser whether you're hosting or attending a Christmas party.

Winter Crudités with Creamy Herb Dip
Courtesy Donatella Arpaia
Get The Recipe

Winter Crudités with Creamy Herb Dip

Donatella Arpaia

Buy seasonally and avoid precut vegetables (which are more expensive and not as fresh) to achieve the perfect starter for a holiday party. Greek yogurt is amazing because it's so healthy, but it doesn't taste so healthy. It's satisfying and rich, full of great probiotics and it has a luscious mouthfeel. Fresh herbs, garlic and lemon make this dip come alive!

Whipped Feta Dip with Pistachios
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Whipped Feta Dip with Pistachios

Ayesha Nurdjaja

This dip is so versatile, light in feel and vibrant in color and taste! It's a a great make-ahead option for the holidays because it lasts up to a week in the fridge. It’s also one of Ayesha Nurdjaja's do-not-miss dips on the menu at her restaurant.

Soups and salads

Chestnut, Celery Root and Apple Soup
Alamy Stock
Get The Recipe

Chestnut, Celery Root and Apple Soup

Daniel Boulud

This creamy winter soup contains nutty chestnuts with sweet celery root and apples. It'll set a smooth tone for the rest of the meal. Bonus: It can be made ahead and refrigerated or frozen so it's ready when you are.

Miso-White Bean Stew
Elena Besser
Get The Recipe

Miso-White Bean Stew

Elena Besser

Paired with the earthy beans, fresh greens, whole grains and fragrant aromatics, the combination is much greater than the sum of its simple — and healthy — parts. Plus, the Parmesan rind adds a cheesy, umami kick.

Sweet Potato and Coconut Soup with Labneh
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sweet Potato and Coconut Soup with Labneh

Elena Besser

This recipe is so full of flavor. Fresh garlic, onions and ginger build the foundation of this soup. The coconut milk brings richness, and the miso paste provides a well-rounded depth of flavor that can't be beat.

Creamy Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese Croutons
Helen Healey / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Creamy Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese Croutons

Scotty Scott

Tomato soup and grilled cheese is one of the best combinations in food. Toasting the pepper and garlic powder on the outside of the grilled cheese to create the croutons takes this classic combo to the next level.

Bread and Tomato Soup with Spinach and Parmesan
Connie Miller
Get The Recipe

Bread and Tomato Soup with Spinach and Parmesan

Christopher Kimball

All cultures are, at their foundation, frugal in the kitchen, and this recipe, bread and tomato soup, transforms a simple leftover into a bright, rustic dish ideal for a hearty Christmas dinner spread.

One-Pot Potato Leek Soup
Courtesy Elena Besser
Get The Recipe

One-Pot Potato Leek Soup

Elena Besser

All the magic happens in just one pot for this recipe — allowing for minimal mess and super easy cleanup. The bright oniony flavors of the leeks and chives perk up the starchy potatoes. It can also be made ahead, frozen and reheated for Christmas.

Carrot-Ginger Soup
Courtesy Ed Harris
Get The Recipe

Carrot-Ginger Soup

Ed Harris

In addition to being a gorgeous winter dish, this sweet, earthy carrot soup is really healthy and will boost your guests up with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients before a heavy meal.

Onion Soup with Fontina Pasticciata
Armando Rafael
Get The Recipe

Onion Soup with Fontina Pasticciata

Lidia Bastianich

Lidia Bastianich gives French onion soup an Italian makeover. Mushrooms add an extra layer of earthiness to the soup while slow-cooked caramelized onions add deep flavor. Toasty bread, melty fontina and nutty Grana Padano provide the perfect crunchy, cheesy topping.

Slow-Cooker Minestrone Soup
Casey Barber / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Slow-Cooker Minestrone Soup

Casey Barber

This slow-cooker minestrone keeps things hearty with cubes of tender potatoes, snappy green beans and creamy cannelini beans, but you can cook up the odds and ends in your refrigerator's crisper for a rustic Italian Christmas dinner.

Kristen Bell's Pickle Soup
Peacock
Get The Recipe

Kristen Bell's Pickle Soup

Kristen Bell

"Pickle soup is a big holiday tradition in my Polish family. My grandmother passed this recipe down to my mother who passed it down to me. Don't knock it till you try it," says Kristen Bell.

Sunny's Easy Holiday Brussels Sprout Salad
Rebekah Lowin / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sunny's Easy Holiday Brussels Sprout Salad

Sunny Anderson

Sunny Anderson's Brussels sprout salad has the big flavors of the holidays — cranberries, pecans, rosemary, nutmeg — while still being fresh and light. It's a refreshing reprieve from all the heavy eating of the rest of the meal.

Mini Ravioli Soup
Courtesy Laura Vitale
Get The Recipe

Mini Ravioli Soup

Laura Vitale

Nobody can resist ravioli. It is typical Italian tradition, especially in the North, to put little tortellini or ravioli into a beautiful broth or soup. This recipe is as heartwarming as it is pretty to look at.

Kale Salad with Crispy Breadcrumbs
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Kale Salad with Crispy Breadcrumbs

Siri Daly

Kale is a hearty green that does well even in cold temperatures. Prepared with crispy breadcrumbs, a little salty cheese and rubbed in oil until tender, this salad is a keeper.

Giada's Crispy Orzo Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Giada's Crispy Orzo Salad

Giada De Laurentiis

This chopped antipasti salad has a twist that takes it to the next level: crunchy orzo! It is crispy, crunchy, refreshing and satisfying all at once.

Insalata Verde
Gentl & Hyers
Get The Recipe

Insalata Verde

Jody Williams and Rita Sodi

"We are devoted to this salad. We eat it every day. We crave it, in fact, and it is at our dining table nightly," say Rita Sodi and Jody Williams. "The greens have been purposefully chosen for their different textures and flavors: Some sweet and crunchy, others peppery, bitter or soft."

Roasted Beets with Quinoa, Frisée and Queso Fresco
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Roasted Beets with Quinoa, Frisée and Queso Fresco

Garrett Gooch

This salad hits on all the textural and flavor elements you want in a great side dish. It has tender braised beets, crunchy quinoa, crumbly cheese and crunchy sunflower seeds. It's a little salty, slightly sweet and each bite keeps you coming back for more.

Bibb Lettuce and Roasted Acorn Squash Salad with Feta and Walnuts
danny graham
Get The Recipe

Bibb Lettuce and Roasted Acorn Squash Salad with Feta and Walnuts

Roze Traore

A nourishing yet light salad, this easy side or main dish has protein-rich nuts, nutritious squash and a piquant vinaigrette that gently coats the tender greens.

Grilled Broccoli Caesar Salad
Karen Akunowicz
Get The Recipe

Grilled Broccoli Caesar Salad

Karen Akunowicz

Forget the romaine and make this incredible salad with charred broccoli bits. This non-traditional dish borrows ideas from three different countries. The Caesar salad was invented in Mexico, the migas (toasted seasoned bread) hails from Spain and the dressing has a dollop of Japanese miso in it.

Ina Garten's Kale Salad with Pancetta and Pecorino
Quentin Bacon / Cooking for Jeffrey by Ina Garten/Clarkson Potter/Publishers
Get The Recipe

Ina Garten's Kale Salad with Pancetta and Pecorino

Ina Garten

Hearty kale finely chopped, flecks of salty pancetta and sharp bites of Pecorino give this simple salad appetizer an inviting blast of savory flavors.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is an award-winning journalist, food writer and recipe editor who helmed a local newspaper before joining TODAY's freelance team. A mother of two, she loves singing, collecting old vinyl and, of course, cooking. Erica is forever on a worldwide quest to find the best ham and cheese croissant and brainstorms best over a sauce pot of bubbling pasta sauce. Her work has been featured on BBC Travel, Saveur, Martha Stewart Living and PopSugar. Follow along on Instagram.