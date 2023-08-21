Make-ahead breakfast casserole, Instant Pot risotto and more recipes to make this week

That slow summer pace is about to speed up with back to school season around the corner or already in session. It’s enough to adjust to a new schedule without the added stress of figuring out what to cook — or even when to cook. So, this week we’re taking the task off your to-do list by sharing our favorite easy recipes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Think: make-ahead meals with easy clean-up that will keep you fueled through increasingly busy days.

No need to skip the most important meal of the day when you prep this make-ahead breakfast casserole. It’s loaded with sausage, eggs, cheese and veggies, and it stores well in the freezer for up to one month. Lunch can easily be prepped the night before, too, with this lettuce wrap recipe. Just refrigerate the ground meat filling separately from the lettuce leaves and assemble when ready to eat. For dinner, we have a one-pot shrimp risotto and a weeknight-friendly take on Chicken Marbella. Both serve at least six so you can reheat leftovers later when hunger strikes. And let’s not forget the best grab-and-go dessert, cookies — our fudgy brownie batch takes just 30 minutes to make.

What to cook this week

With savory sausage, crispy potatoes and bubbling cheese, this make-ahead breakfast casserole can easily be the star of the meal. Serving it as part of a brunch spread? Fruit salad or pancakes pair well to satisfy those with a sweet tooth.

Lettuce wraps are one of those wonderful dishes that taste just as good cold as they do warmed up. This make-ahead meal can be eaten right away or stored in the fridge for up to two days — just make sure to dry your lettuce leaves thoroughly so they stay crisp!

Time to break out the Instant Pot because corn and tomato risotto with shrimp is on the menu this week. Packed with seasonal ingredients but super cozy and comforting, it’s a perfect transitional recipe as we make our way into fall.

Forget an overnight marinade — our grilled Chicken Marbella needs just two hours in the fridge before throwing it on the grill. Don’t let this sped-up version fool you into thinking it’s not just as flavorful as its braised counterpart though.

The problem with brownies is that there are only so many edge pieces, but these fudgy brownie cookies are here to solve that. Each one is soft in the middle with slightly crisp edges, and you bet you can expect that classic crinkle top.