It's grilling season! 5 easy summer recipes to make this week

Memorial Day is just one week away, which signals the unofficial start of summer. While you might not be ready to pull the cover off your pool, you can definitely fire up the grill. This week, we’re sharing five family-friendly recipes that you’ll want to make again and again in the coming months. And who better than Matt Abdoo, executive chef and partner of Pig Beach BBQ, to share grilling recipes?

Abdoo stopped by the TODAY Plaza to give us a taste of summer, starting with Hot Honey Grilled Chicken Thighs with Sweet Chili Sauce. Abdoo will walk you through how to make hot honey seasoning, which will be used as a rub for the chicken thighs, and deliver a tongue-tingling combination of sweet and savory spices.

Next up is his Brown Sugar & Soy Glazed Pork with Elote Salad. Start by marinating boneless pork chops in a combination of black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, ground ginger, brown sugar, soy sauce and rice wine vinegar, then grill them until charred. Serve with an elote-inspired salad on the side for a cooling bite.

If you’re short on time, we’ve also got two grilling recipes that come together in just 20 minutes. Plus if you’re a novice griller, they’re completely beginner-friendly.

For dessert, cool off with a No-Churn Peach Ice Cream, which features more than a pound of ripe summer peaches. Another thing to love about all of these weeknight-friendly recipes? They’re completely shoppable via Walmart, which means that in just mere hours, you can have a bag of groceries at your doorstep without ever having to step foot outside!

Matt Abdoo's easy grilling recipes

It’s hard to believe that this flavorful chicken main comes together in 20 minutes flat. Thanks to the use of a dry rub, you don’t need to worry about an overnight marinade.

The creamy, slightly spice elote salad is a delicious contrast against the sweet, umami-rich pork that completes this weeknight-ready recipe. Save time by marinating the meat the night before so all you need to do is place it on the grill for a few minutes before dinner time.

More recipes to make this week

Round out the week with these easy recipes from Abdoo, Will Coleman and Jesse Szewczyk.

Get a head start on this recipe by preparing the chimichurri sauce the night before, so then all you need to do is spoon it over the meat as soon as it comes off the grill. We like to use beef tri-tip, which is economical and quick-cooking — a weeknight win-win.

This vegetarian-friendly recipe is a delicious option to serve alongside grilled meats for something lighter. Each packet is filled with a combination of tofu and peak summer vegetables like fresh corn, zucchini, bell peppers and asparagus.

Put the abundance of summer peaches to good use in this easy four-ingredient ice cream recipe. Bonus: you don’t even need an ice cream maker to execute it.