Falafel salad, one-pot chili and more budget-friendly meals to make this week

Repeat after us: Budget-friendly meals do not have to be boring. If you find yourself writing — then rewriting — your grocery list to account for rising prices, you're not alone. Lately, it seems like inflation impacts a new ingredient every day (looking at you, eggs). With a few smart swaps at the supermarket, however, you can still enjoy delicious dishes while keeping sticker shock to a minimum.

Making meatless meals is a great way to cut back on spending, and the deconstructed falafel salad below is proof. Double down on savings with our vegetarian chili that’s sweet, savory and can be made using pantry staples. Both are protein-packed and bursting with flavor, not to mention the chili recipe serves eight for about $3 per person when shopping my closest location. If you’d prefer to keep meat on the menu, we have two tasty sheet-pan dinners that won't break the bank this week. Using ground chicken keeps the total down on these baked meatballs, and any inexpensive white fish will work for this baked filet. Wondering how to cut corners when it comes to dessert? Try our copycat make-ahead cinnamon rolls — your taste buds won’t be able to tell the difference, but your wallet will.

Save yourself even more money (and time!) by ordering ingredients through the shoppable recipes below in just a few clicks. With a Walmart+ membership, you’ll score free delivery on orders $35 or more.

What to cook this week

Whip up a deconstructed falafel bowl and you’ll swear off sad salads for good. Veggies are anything but bland when covered in a tangy tahini dressing, and canned chickpeas are taken to the next level when blended with spicy harissa paste. And yes, we even have a quick pickling technique if you want to turn your toppings up a notch.

In one bite, you’ll find tender veggies such as bell peppers and diced tomatoes, plus protein-packed beans, all of which get a pop of sweetness from the secret ingredient — raisins! This meatless dish lasts a week in the fridge or two to three months in the freezer, so it’s perfect for winter meal prep.

These chicken and ricotta meatballs are delicious on their own, baked alongside some lemony broccolini. But they can also easily bulk up any soup, salad or sauce — well worth the one egg required to make this recipe.

White fish such as hake is the perfect blank canvas for a vibrant mix of seasonings. We suggest lemon, dill and mustard to go with the juicy tomatoes and crunchy green beans. But mint, cilantro or parsley work just as well depending on your preference and what you already have on hand.

Skip the food court and make these pillowy-soft cinnamon rolls at home instead. Nobody will notice if you double the recipe on the icing, and you can prep the dough ahead of time to wake up to the sweet smell of them baking in the oven. Win-win!