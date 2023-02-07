IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 must-haves for February under $35, according to thousands of reviews

35 budget-friendly meals, from fried rice to one-pot pasta

Wallet-friendly winners for weeknights and special occasions alike.
Roasted asparagus and potatoes in one pan.
Carlo A / Getty Images
By Katie Rice

It’s always a good idea to have a repertoire of cheap and easy dinner ideas for when you’re on a budget. When you’re cooking up an inexpensive, family-friendly meal, pantry staples like canned beans, crushed tomatoes, boxed pasta and dried spices are your friends. They’re what allow you to make a meal that will satisfy the whole family without breaking the bank.

Some of these recipes find inspiration in the ready-made: relying on inexpensive, time-saving hacks like grocery store rotisserie chicken or a creative riff on Hamburger Helper. Others play around with classic comfort food dishes that have been around for years, like Italian pasta e fagioli and Indian rajma. When you want big flavor on a small budget, check out this collection of budget-friendly recipes. Bonus: most of them go from pantry to plate in under 30 minutes.

One-Pot Mexican Rice with Black Beans and Corn
Maggie Shi

Get The Recipe

One-Pot Mexican Rice with Black Beans and Corn

Maggie Shi

Pantry staples such as rice, canned black beans and canned tomatoes come together on the stove to make a hearty meal that is far more than the sum of its parts. Melty cheese and fresh cilantro are the finishing touches that make it extra delicious.

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio
Joy Bauer

Get The Recipe

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

Sal Lamboglia

This pasta dish is the best way to dress up day-old bread or that container of bread crumbs languishing in your cupboard. A garlicky olive oil sauce and just-cooked pasta offset the delicious crunch of breadcrumbs in a dish that’s as good for rent week as it is for a dinner party.

Rotisserie Chicken Fried Rice
Kevin Curry

Get The Recipe

Rotisserie Chicken Fried Rice

Kevin Curry

This dish takes less than 30 minutes to prepare thanks to leftover rice and grocery store rotisserie chicken. Cheaper and healthier than takeout, it’s one the whole family will love.

Spicy White Bean Soup with Greens and Turkey
Constantine Poulos for The New York Times

Get The Recipe

Spicy White Bean Soup with Greens and Turkey

Melissa Clark

Bright lemon and creamy white beans are what make this greens-packed soup satisfying and hearty. It gets plenty of heat from red pepper flakes, while the turkey adds heft, resulting in a dish that offers a one-way ticket to winter comfort food.

Sheet-Pan Fish with Tomatoes and Green Beans
Yasmin Fahr

Get The Recipe

Sheet-Pan Fish with Tomatoes and Green Beans

Yasmin Fahr

This sheet pan dinner idea is a healthy weeknight option. Cherry tomatoes and green beans are baked until they’re roasted and juicy, and then a lemony fish filet is added last and cooked until flaky. Topped with a lemon-dill dressing, it’s zingy and satisfying.

One-Pan Chicken, Broccolini and Carrots
Karina Heinrich

Get The Recipe

One-Pan Chicken, Broccolini and Carrots

Karina Heinrich

Low-carb quick and easy, this sheet-pan dinner is a whole meal in one pan. Simple chicken breasts pair nicely with roasted carrots and broccolini, but they’re not the only vegetables that work. Think of this recipe as a guide for using up any vegetables you have in the fridge.

Cacio e Pepe
Eric Wolfinger

Get The Recipe

Cacio e Pepe

Evan Funke

Cacio e pepe — the classic dish that hails from Rome — is as delicious and comforting as it is easy to make. Salty pecorino Romano cheese and cracked black pepper are what make this dish so irresistible.

Black Bean and Sweet Potato Chili
Courtesy Matt Armendariz

Get The Recipe

Black Bean and Sweet Potato Chili

Gaby Dalkin

Black bean and sweet potato chili is a simple and filling dinner that vegetarians and meat eaters will both love. Easy to cook and even easier to clean up, this one-pot dish is spicy, creamy and healthy.

Sheet-Pan Korean BBQ Cauliflower with Shiitakes, Bok Choy and Cashews
Casey Barber/Good Food Stories LLC

Get The Recipe

Sheet-Pan Korean BBQ Cauliflower with Shiitakes, Bok Choy and Cashews

Casey Barber

Soy sauce, garlic and ginger-inflected Korean BBQ sauce dresses up simple cauliflower, bok choy and mushrooms for a vegan sheet pan dinner. Cashews, which are roasted alongside the vegetables, add crunch in every bite.

One-Pot Pasta Fagioli
Casey Barber

Get The Recipe

One-Pot Pasta Fagioli

Casey Barber

An Italian classic, pasta fagioli is a time-tested combination of beans, pasta and tomatoes. These three pantry staples, along with a simple mirepoix and garlic, make a soup that’s a delicious budget meal any time of year.

Rotisserie Chicken Stuffed Shells
Courtesy Laura Davidson/Grandbaby Cakes

Get The Recipe

Rotisserie Chicken Stuffed Shells

Jocelyn Delk Adams

Rotisserie chicken (easily found at grocery stores) is the savior of weeknight dinners. Here, the chicken is shredded and mixed with cheese, broccoli and Creole seasoning before being stuffed into large pasta shells and baked. The resulting dish is bubbly, warm and a little bit spicy.

Mexican Quinoa Stew
Romel Bruno

Get The Recipe

Mexican Quinoa Stew

Romel Bruno

Inspired by the flavors of Mexican cooking, this black bean and quinoa stew is a healthy vegan dinner. Packed with crushed tomatoes, bell pepper, cumin and coriander, it’s delicious served with warm corn tortillas. Not vegan? Sprinkle salty cotija cheese over the top!

Spinach Noodle Casserole
Alamy Stock Photo

Get The Recipe

Spinach Noodle Casserole

Ayesha Nurdjaja

Born out of an Italian mother’s desire to have a light pasta dish on her Thanksgiving menu, this pasta bake is delicious no matter the occasion. Healthier than some other casserole options, it incorporates a hefty amount of frozen spinach in one golden-brown bake.

Vegetable Lo Mein
Grace Young

Get The Recipe

Vegetable Lo Mein

Grace Young

Whether you’re used to having it delivered from your favorite restaurant or made on a wok in your kitchen, lo mein noodles are decidedly a comfort food. This one-pot vegetarian option is a delicious way to quickly pull together a dinner that features any in-season produce of your choosing.

Sheet-Pan Pesto Chicken with Broccoli Rabe and Baby Potatoes
Casey Barber/Good Food Stories LLC

Get The Recipe

Sheet-Pan Pesto Chicken with Broccoli Rabe and Baby Potatoes

Casey Barber

What if you could cook a protein, starch and veg all in one pan? Sheet pan pesto chicken with broccoli rabe and baby potatoes is the answer. With only 10 minutes of work, you’ll have an impressive-looking dinner plate without all the fuss.

Baked Cheeseburger Stuffed Pasta Shells
Casey Barber

Get The Recipe

Baked Cheeseburger Stuffed Pasta Shells

Casey Barber

Riffing on the delight of a box of Hamburger Helper, cheeseburger-stuffed pasta shells take everything there is to love about the packaged dinner and make it homemade. Instead of being stacked and layered like in a burger, all of the usual condiments — relish, ketchup and mustard — get mixed together and stuffed into a cheesy pasta bake that’s an instant crowd-pleaser.

Padma Lakshmi's Ribollita (Italian Vegetable Soup)
TODAY

Get The Recipe

Padma Lakshmi's Ribollita (Italian Vegetable Soup)

Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi’s take on ribollita is packed with greens, beans and vegetables — and it’s ready in less than 30 minutes. Make dinner planning even easier by prepping it days or even weeks in advance and freezing it until you’re ready to bake.

Skillet Mushroom and Winter Herb Pot Pie
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Skillet Mushroom and Winter Herb Pot Pie

Alejandra Ramos

Warm, creamy and filling, this herby mushroom pot pie is the vegetarian answer to the chicken classic. Baked in an oven-safe or cast iron skillet, it makes for a beautiful (and simple!) edible centerpiece.

Barbecue Chicken Quinoa Salad
Courtesy Matt Armendariz

Get The Recipe

Barbecue Chicken Quinoa Salad

Gaby Dalkin

Great for a weekday meal prep, this refrigerated, packable salad from Gaby Dalkin is easy to pull together. She likes to use quinoa as her base grain, but farro, rice or bulgur all work here.

Skillet Lasagna
Tavola Productions

Get The Recipe

Skillet Lasagna

Lidia Bastianich

Instead of baking your lasagna in a casserole pan, try it in a large cast-iron skillet. With more potential for crispy edges, this is a complete meal that comes together in one pan. Using no-boil lasagna noodles and store-bought sauce means that this dish can come together in 30 minutes.

Giada's Artichoke Risotto
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Giada's Artichoke Risotto

Giada De Laurentiis

Frozen artichokes, roasted garlic and a cup of leftover prosecco are what flavor Giada’s creamy risotto. With some technique and a little bit of time, you can transform a bag of arborio rice and a few pantry staples into an extraordinary dinner.

Anne Burrell's Turkey Fried Rice with Sunny-Side Up Egg
Nathan Congleton/TODAY

Get The Recipe

Anne Burrell's Turkey Fried Rice with Sunny-Side Up Egg

Anne Burrell

Leftover rice, ground turkey and eggs make up the basis of a fried rice that’s luxurious, despite being easy and affordable.

Sheet Pan Chicken Parm with Garlic Bread and Broccoli
Elena Besser

Get The Recipe

Sheet Pan Chicken Parm with Garlic Bread and Broccoli

Elena Besser

Stovetop frying results in some of our favorite meals but it’s a pain to clean up. Instead, enjoy an easier chicken Parm with this baked version of the Italian classic. Broccoli and garlic bread get cooked right alongside the meat so when it’s time to eat, you’ve got a full meal ready.

Tex-Mex Hotdish
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Tex-Mex Hotdish

Derrell Smith

Pulling inspiration from the midwestern staple and Mexican-inflected tacos, this baked dinner idea is spicy, zesty and filling. A slice of this casserole is sure to become a dinnertime favorite in no time.

Sheet-Pan Honey-Chile Chicken with Corn, Zucchini and Peppers
Casey Barber/Good Food Stories LLC

Get The Recipe

Sheet-Pan Honey-Chile Chicken with Corn, Zucchini and Peppers

Casey Barber

Ancho chile powder and honey combine for a dinner that’s spicy and then sweet. Take advantage of all of the flavors of summer produce but any season’s produce could easily be swapped in for a recipe that works year-round.

Joy Bauer's One-Skillet Enchiladas
LUCY SCHAEFFER PHOTOGRAPHY / Joy Bauer

Get The Recipe

Joy Bauer's One-Skillet Enchiladas

Joy Bauer

Enchiladas that are layered instead of rolled are the secret behind one-skillet enchiladas. With fillings and tortillas stacked on top of one another, each slice of this budget-friendly single-pan meal is chock full of flavor.

Sheet-Pan Gnocchi
Ed Anderson

Get The Recipe

Sheet-Pan Gnocchi

Ree Drummond

Cooking gnocchi on a sheet pan makes the plump, potato pasta crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Combined with pesto and vegetables and cooked without a hint of boiling water, it’s pasta like you’ve never had it before.

Lemony Chicken and Rice Casserole
Courtesy Nyssa Turner/ Grandbaby Cake

Get The Recipe

Lemony Chicken and Rice Casserole

Jocelyn Delk Adams

Cooking rice with chicken thighs in the oven makes the grains extra creamy and full of rich, salty flavor. Using all parts of the lemon — zest, juice and slice — infuses everything with a notable citrus flavor.

White Bean Stew with Cumin and Tomatoes
Padma Lakshmi

Get The Recipe

White Bean Stew with Cumin and Tomatoes

Padma Lakshmi

Adapted from the Indian rajma, Padma Lakshmi’s take on the dish swaps white beans for kidney beans. Relying on cheap and easy pantry staples like canned beans and tomatoes, it’s the spices that make this dish full of flavor.

Hamburger Helper Pasta
Matt Armendariz

Get The Recipe

Hamburger Helper Pasta

Gaby Dalkin

Creamy, comforting and hearty, homemade Hamburger Helper is just a little bit more time-consuming than the version that comes from a box — but it’s so worth it. Smoked paprika and dried oregano add depth to the meat, cheese and pasta mixture.

No-Sugar Ginger Beef and Broccoli
Kevin Curry

Get The Recipe

No-Sugar Ginger Beef and Broccoli

Kevin Curry

If you love takeout but are looking for a healthier option, look no further. Inexpensive but flavorful, flank steak is the star of this dish. Combined with broccoli, ginger and soy sauce, this steak dish tastes even better served over rice or lo mein noodles.

One-Pot Chicken and Wild Rice in Honey Mustard Sauce
Casey Barber

Get The Recipe

One-Pot Chicken and Wild Rice in Honey Mustard Sauce

Casey Barber

Wild rice adds texture and a nutty flavor to honey-mustard-slathered chicken. Cooked in a single pan, not only is this dinner delicious, it’s also a breeze to clean up.

Weeknight Fried Rice
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Weeknight Fried Rice

Sam Sifton

Learn how to make weeknight fried rice and you’ll have a recipe that you can prepare time and time again with whatever frozen vegetables you’d like to use up. Topped with tofu or an egg for protein, it’s filling, riffable and yummy.

Butternut Squash Chili
Courtesy Joy Bauer

Get The Recipe

Butternut Squash Chili

Joy Bauer

Buying whole butternut squash will always be cheaper than buying it prepared, but sometimes time is money! Store-bought cubed butternut squash is a cheap and easy base for a creamy, spicy chili that’s kicked up with cumin, smoked paprika and cinnamon.

Pesto Vinaigrette Pasta
Tyler Essary / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Pesto Vinaigrette Pasta

Ali Rosen

The secret to this pesto pasta is Dijon mustard for a hit of acidity. It only takes a few minutes to make this blender sauce and only a few more to boil the pasta, which means dinner can be on the table in less than 30 minutes.

Katie Rice

Katie Rice is a graduate of the University of Virginia MFA program. Before moving south of the Mason-Dixon line, she grew up in Ohio, earned a BA from Colgate University and worked in the marketing departments of both Random House and Knopf in New York. Currently, she works as a content manager at Ooni Pizza Ovens. She received the Balch Prize for best short story by a graduate student at UVa in 2018. That same year, she was selected to be a resident at Pocoapoco in Oaxaca, Mexico. She's received support from Bread Loaf Writers' Conference, where she was in the last class of work-study scholars. She is currently at work on a novel.