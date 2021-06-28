Tomato tips: The best ways to buy, store and use different types

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Summer is the season of bright, plump, sweet and juicy tomatoes — perfect for slicing into salads, simmering into pasta sauces or piling into sandwiches. But which tomatoes are best for those applications? How do you know if a tomato is any good? How do you store them to preserve their integrity? Never fear, chef Joel Gamoran is here — to answer all of your red-hot tomato questions.

What should you look for when buying tomatoes?

Blemish-free skin

Stem and any leaves are vibrant green — not dried or brown.

The heavier, the tomato the juicier it will be, so gently pick them up and compare.

Smell your tomatoes! They should smell sweet and a little grassy.

Tomato ground rules

Storing your tomatoes in the fridge makes them last longer, but they'll get mealy.

Cut your tomatoes with a serrated utility knife — small but with teeth!

What are the different types of tomatoes?

Sungold tomatoes

Best stored at room temperature out of direct sunlight.

Perfect for salads, snack platters or roasting.

Heirloom tomatoes

Store at room temperature, upside-down on a plate or tray.

If they're ripe, you can store them in the fridge upside-down for 3 to 4 days.

Perfect for dicing for bruschetta, Caprese salad or slicing to put on top of burgers or sandwiches (hello, BLT!). Amazing just sliced and sprinkled with sea salt.

Roma tomatoes

Store at room temperature.

Great for salsa, tomato sauces, canning and preserving.

Beefsteak tomatoes

Store at room temperature.

Use them on burgers and sandwiches, in salads, pasta sauces and tomato soup.

Charred Bread Rubbed with Tomato

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

4 slices of bread

olive oil

4 cloves of garlic

2 overripe tomatoes

4 slices serrano ham

Preparation