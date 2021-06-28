IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY is now a podcast! Find out how you can listen to all four hours of the show

Tomato tips: The best ways to buy, store and use different types

What's the difference between heirloom, Roma and beefsteak tomatoes?

Everything you need to know about tomatoes

June 28, 202105:10
By Joel Gamoran

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Summer is the season of bright, plump, sweet and juicy tomatoes — perfect for slicing into salads, simmering into pasta sauces or piling into sandwiches. But which tomatoes are best for those applications? How do you know if a tomato is any good? How do you store them to preserve their integrity? Never fear, chef Joel Gamoran is here — to answer all of your red-hot tomato questions.

What should you look for when buying tomatoes?

  • Blemish-free skin
  • Stem and any leaves are vibrant green — not dried or brown.
  • The heavier, the tomato the juicier it will be, so gently pick them up and compare.
  • Smell your tomatoes! They should smell sweet and a little grassy.
Easy Heirloom Tomato Tart
Maggie Shi
Get The Recipe

Easy Heirloom Tomato Tart

Maggie Shi

Tomato ground rules

  • Storing your tomatoes in the fridge makes them last longer, but they'll get mealy.
  • Cut your tomatoes with a serrated utility knife — small but with teeth!

What are the different types of tomatoes?

Sungold tomatoes

  • Best stored at room temperature out of direct sunlight.
  • Perfect for salads, snack platters or roasting.
Grilled Caprese Chicken with Blistered Tomato, Burrata and Torn Basil
The Grill Dads
Get The Recipe

Grilled Caprese Chicken with Blistered Tomato, Burrata and Torn Basil

Mark Anderson

Heirloom tomatoes

  • Store at room temperature, upside-down on a plate or tray.
  • If they're ripe, you can store them in the fridge upside-down for 3 to 4 days.
  • Perfect for dicing for bruschetta, Caprese salad or slicing to put on top of burgers or sandwiches (hello, BLT!). Amazing just sliced and sprinkled with sea salt.
Heirloom Tomato and Watermelon Salad with Mozzarella
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Heirloom Tomato and Watermelon Salad with Mozzarella

Ed Brown

Roma tomatoes

  • Store at room temperature.
  • Great for salsa, tomato sauces, canning and preserving.
The Easiest Salsa Ever
Featurepics
Get The Recipe

The Easiest Salsa Ever

Adam Richman

Beefsteak tomatoes

  • Store at room temperature.
  • Use them on burgers and sandwiches, in salads, pasta sauces and tomato soup.
Valerie Bertinelli's Fresh Tomato Sauce
Valerie Bertinelli
Get The Recipe

Valerie Bertinelli's Fresh Tomato Sauce

Valerie Bertinelli

Charred Bread Rubbed with Tomato

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 4 slices of bread
  • olive oil
  • 4 cloves of garlic
  • 2 overripe tomatoes
  • 4 slices serrano ham

Preparation

  1. Brush bread with olive oil.
  2. Grill bread.
  3. Rub garlic clove on bread.
  4. Cut tomato and a half and rub it on bread.
  5. Top with ham.
Joel Gamoran