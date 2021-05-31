IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Make grilled chicken bites and bacon-studded potato salad for Memorial Day

These light, bright bites are so perfect for any cookout.
/ Source: TODAY
By Sunny Anderson

Chef, cookbook author and television show host Sunny Anderson is celebrating the unofficial start of summer with a few of her favorite recipes for Memorial Day. She shows us how to make grilled chicken bites with tomatoes and an easy potato salad with bacon.

Sunny Anderson's Easy Grilled Chicken Bites
Courtesy Sunny Anderson
These light, bright bites are so perfect for any cookout. The combo seasoned grilled chicken, buttery toast cubes and juicy tomatoes is irresistible.

Sunny Anderson's Easy Potato and Bacon Salad
Courtesy Sunny Anderson
Crispy bacon adds a smoky and salty crunch to summery potato salad. Chipotle peppers and Dijon mustard up the flavor ante even more with a little spice and bracing bite.

Sunny Anderson's Easy Grilled Pork Chops
Mike Smith / TODAY
Sunny's Grilled Coconut Lemonade
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Sunny Anderson