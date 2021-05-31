Make grilled chicken bites and bacon-studded potato salad for Memorial Day

Chef, cookbook author and television show host Sunny Anderson is celebrating the unofficial start of summer with a few of her favorite recipes for Memorial Day. She shows us how to make grilled chicken bites with tomatoes and an easy potato salad with bacon.

These light, bright bites are so perfect for any cookout. The combo seasoned grilled chicken, buttery toast cubes and juicy tomatoes is irresistible.

Crispy bacon adds a smoky and salty crunch to summery potato salad. Chipotle peppers and Dijon mustard up the flavor ante even more with a little spice and bracing bite.

If you like those warm-weather recipes, you should also try these: