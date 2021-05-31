IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sunny Anderson's Easy Grilled Chicken Bites

RATE THIS RECIPE
(2)
Courtesy Sunny Anderson
Sunny Anderson
RATE THIS RECIPE
(2)

Ingredients

Chicken
  • olive oil, for brushing
  • 1 chicken breast, slightly pounded to even out
  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
    • Bread
  • 2 slices Texas toast garlic bread
    • To Assemble
  • 12 cherry tomatoes
  • 24 basil leaves
  • balsamic glaze, to drizzle

    • Chef notes

    These light, bright bites are so perfect for any cookout. The combo of seasoned grilled chicken, buttery toast cubes and juicy tomatoes is irresistible.

    Preparation

    For the chicken:

    1.

    Heat grill to 350 F. Brush oil on all sides of breast. Sprinkle on Italian seasoning, salt and pepper.

    2.

    Place chicken above the direct heat of the grill with the smooth-side down and cook until it releases, about 4-5 minutes. Flip and place over the indirect heat of the grill until an internal thermometer races to about 160 F.

    3.

    Remove from the grill and place aluminum foil over the top to rest for 10 minutes to continue cooking in the ambient heat and redistribute juices. Once rested, cut into 12 pieces. Set aside.

    For the bread:

    Grill the garlic bread on both sides over the indirect heat. Remove and cut each into 6 pieces, for a total of 12.

    To assemble:

    Place the items on the toothpick in this order: bread, tomato, 2 basil leaves and chicken. Then lightly drizzle balsamic glaze over the top.

    Sunny Anderson's Easy Grilled Chicken Bites

    Make Sunny Anderson's easy grilled chicken bites

    May 31, 202104:04

    Recipe Tags

    30 Minute MealsEasyEntertainingGrillingLightPartyPicnicQuickSummerTailgatingAppetizers

    More AppetizersSee All

    Whipped Feta with Quick-Pickled Vegetables

    Mini Corn Dog Muffins

    Pretzel Bites

    Sausage-and-Pepper-Stuffed Mushrooms

    Kimbap (Gimbap)

    Baked Strawberries & Goat Cheese

    Garden Focaccia

    Asparagus tart

    Valerie Bertinelli's Asparagus, Herb and Goat Cheese Tart

    Guava-Glazed Chicken Wings

    Joy Bauer's Pineapple-Avocado Salsa

    Joy Bauer's Pineapple-Avocado Salsa