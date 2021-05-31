These light, bright bites are so perfect for any cookout. The combo of seasoned grilled chicken, buttery toast cubes and juicy tomatoes is irresistible.

Preparation

For the chicken:

1.

Heat grill to 350 F. Brush oil on all sides of breast. Sprinkle on Italian seasoning, salt and pepper.

2.

Place chicken above the direct heat of the grill with the smooth-side down and cook until it releases, about 4-5 minutes. Flip and place over the indirect heat of the grill until an internal thermometer races to about 160 F.

3.

Remove from the grill and place aluminum foil over the top to rest for 10 minutes to continue cooking in the ambient heat and redistribute juices. Once rested, cut into 12 pieces. Set aside.

For the bread:

Grill the garlic bread on both sides over the indirect heat. Remove and cut each into 6 pieces, for a total of 12.

To assemble:

Place the items on the toothpick in this order: bread, tomato, 2 basil leaves and chicken. Then lightly drizzle balsamic glaze over the top.