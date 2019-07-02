Siri and Carson Daly are celebrating the Fourth of July with fun and festive foods, drinks, treats and, of course, music. They show us how to make beer soaked hot dogs, grilled s'mores popcorn and a sparkling patriotic citrus cocktail.

While you're grilling up a festive feast, make sure to download and play Carson's favorite USA-themed jams:

"American Idiot," Green Day

"American Girl," Tom Petty

"Fortunate Son," Creedence Clearwater Revival

"Young Americans," David Bowie

"Breakfast in America," Supertramp

"We’re an American Band," Grand Funk Railroad

"Drink On It," Blake Shelton

"Band American Baby," Dave Matthews Band

"All Summer Long," Kid Rock

"American Boy," Estelle featuring Kanye West

When entertaining, I'm a big fan of setting up topping bars so that guests can help themselves. In the summer, nothing is more fun or festive than a hot dog bar — except maybe grilling those toppings in foil, making clean-up a breeze!

Making popcorn outside over the grill is so much fun! Adding traditional s'mores ingredients like marshmallows, chocolate and graham crackers to this delicious snack takes it to a new level and is the perfect addition to an outdoor barbecue.

This cocktail is perfect for any summer celebration because it's bright, refreshing and just a bit boozy. It tastes even better under a sky filled with sparkling fireworks!

If you like those summer celebration recipes, you should also try these: