Best Summer Ever
Getty Images
Parents
Why the fireworks? Fun ways to teach kids the history of July 4
Sam Adutwum / Getty Images
Shutterstock
Parents
7 ways to help kids take the fear out of live fireworks
Getty Images stock
Getty Images
Parents
'It is not loud and noisy': Understanding drowning can prevent tragedies
Shutterstock
Babies
From August to Sunny: 37 creative names for summer babies
rubberball / Getty Images
Cook Smarter
How to ripen an avocado in just minutes
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Grilling
Bobby Flay and Michael Symon have a grill-off, sharing their top cookout tips
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Dinner
Give chicken fingers and fries a healthier, more flavorful makeover
Carson Daly shares an exclusive first look at Olivia Rodrigo’s visit to the White House
24:18
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Entertaining
Katie Lee uses this easy aluminum foil hack for the most tender ribs
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Entertaining
Marcus Samuelsson spices up summer cooking with peanut-bacon pork chops and street corn
Getty Images
Moms
After Jessica Simpson was mom-shamed, Pink dyes daughter's hair in solidarity
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Entertaining
Dairy-free and decadent: Loaded potato nachos and banana-chocolate swirl pie
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Entertaining
The sweet swirled crust on this dairy-free chocolate and banana pie is hypnotic
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Entertaining
These vegan nachos swap spiced potatoes slices for tortilla chips
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Grilling
Michael Symon serves grilled skirt steak with summery corn and blackberry salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Grilling
Bobby Flay serves tacos open faced with shrimp and crunchy slaw
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Grilling
Michael Symon tops his spiced rib-eye tacos with homemade tomatillo salsa
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Grilling
Bobby Flay kicks up the heat on grilled skirt steak with jalapeño pesto
Zach Pagano / TODAY
Entertaining
Daphne Oz reveals her easy fixes for common cooking mistakes
Zach Pagano / TODAY
Entertaining
Daphne Oz spices up chicken kebabs with curry, turmeric and cumin
Zach Pagano / TODAY
Entertaining
Daphne Oz gives salad niçoise a Thai twist with peanut-lime dressing
Zach Pagano / TODAY
Entertaining
Daphne Oz freezes tropical fruit into refreshing popsicles for a summer treat
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Moms
Amy Schumer: I love my 'warm soft post-baby body'
Zach Pagano / TODAY
Dinner
Make-ahead Monday: Use simple sous vide salmon in fried rice and a frittata
Zach Pagano / TODAY
Dinner
Load up fried rice with veggies and leftover salmon for a quick dinner
Zach Pagano / TODAY
Dinner
Make the most tender salmon ever with a simple sous vide technique
Zach Pagano / TODAY
Dinner
Make the softest, creamiest frittata with this simple technique
Maureen Boesen
Parents
The perfect family vacation...or so social media will make it seem
Entertaining
Make a vegetarian take on carpaccio with meaty mushrooms
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Entertaining
Brighten up classic cacio e pepe pasta with fresh broccoli
Entertaining
Make a 'tie-dye' salad with beets, blackberries and fresh herbs
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Entertaining
Make a super summery dinner of steak, grilled sweet potato fries and peach crumble
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Grilling
Grill spiced sweet potatoes and serve them with two homemade dipping sauces
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Dinner
Marinate steak in homemade Italian dressing for easy added flavor
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Desserts
Make the most of summer fruit with easy cast-iron peach and strawberry crumble
Courtesy Jessica N. Turner
Parents
5 ways to lose working mom guilt this summer
Dinner
Make-ahead Monday: Put pulled pork in polenta, pasta and sandwiches
Dinner
Top fresh tagliatelle pasta with rich pork ragu for an easy Italian dinner