Yes, you can order catering from Chick-fil-A — here's how

If you’re a Chick-fil-A diehard, you probably know all the essentials: They’re closed on Sundays, serve a mean breakfast and have specialty locations. But while you’re ordering from the fast-food chain’s menu via the counter, app or drive-thru, you might not realize that they also have a pretty extensive catering menu.

Chick-fil-A’s catering services have flown mostly under the radar so far and it’s easy to see why. After all, fast-food restaurants aren’t typically associated with event catering.

But if you’re looking for a caterer for personal or professional use, here’s everything you need to know about the services the chain offers.

How do you order from Chick-fil-A’s catering menu?

You can place a Chick-fil-A catering order in one of two ways: online or over the phone. You simply need to select your preferred location then place your order.

Does Chick-fil-A deliver catering orders?

The majority of Chick-fil-A locations will deliver your catering order, but you’ll want to check with your local restaurant first. You can also pick up the order at the restaurant.

What's on the Chick-fil-A catering menu?

Whether you need meal trays, packaged meals or individual meals, Chick-fil-A has plenty of variety on its catering menu. Of course, options may vary based on your local location. Here’s a quick look at the offerings:

Breakfast items

Spot something you love on the traditional Chick-fil-A breakfast menu? The following individual items are available for catering orders:

Biscuits: Buttered Biscuit, Chicken Biscuit, Spicy Chicken Biscuit, Bacon Biscuit, Sausage Biscuit

Buttered Biscuit, Chicken Biscuit, Spicy Chicken Biscuit, Bacon Biscuit, Sausage Biscuit Chicken: Chick-n-Minis Tray (small and large varieties)

Chick-n-Minis Tray (small and large varieties) Sides: Fruit Cup and Greek Yogurt Parfait

Packaged meals

You can choose from the following six types of packaged meals:

Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Chilled Grilled Chicken Sub Sandwich

Spicy Chilled Grilled Chicken Sun Sandwich

Cool Wrap

8-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets

Trays

The following catering trays are available at participating restaurants:

Chick-fil-A Nuggets

Chick-n-Strips

Cool Wrap

Mac & Cheese

Fruit

Garden Salad

Kale Crunch

Chilled Grilled Chicken Sub Sandwiches

Spicy Chilled Grilled Chicken Sub Sandwiches

If you’re a dessert fan, the restaurant also offers the following sweet treats with trays:

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Fudge Brownie Trays

Individual items

If everyone in your group wants something different, you can select from the following individual menu items:

Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich

Chick-fil-A Nuggets

Chilled Grilled Chicken

Spicy Chilled Grilled Chicken Sub Sandwich

Spicy Southwest Salad

Cool Wrap

Market Salad

Cobb Salad

Sides: Fruit Cup, Side Salad, Greek Yogurt Parfait, Kale Crunch Side, Waffle Potato Chips, Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Drinks

Need drinks too? You can select from the following options:

Gallon-sized drinks: Freshly Brewed Iced Tea (sweetened and unsweetened), Sunjoy, Chick-fil-A Lemonade (diet or regular)

Individual servings: Water, Honest Kids Apple Juice and milk

96-ounce boxes of coffee

5-pound bag of ice, ice bucket and scoop

Sauces/dressings

Chick-fil-A fans take their sauces and dressings pretty seriously, and several items on the catering menu come with them. For instance, Chick-fil-A Nuggets and Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Strips come with one 8-ounce sauce and two sauces for large trays. Garden Salad Trays include six dressing packets.

There are also 8-ounce bottles available if you have a feeling your crowd will be using a lot of sauce.

What are Chick-fil-A’s catering prices?

Prices vary by location, so it’s best to check the Chick-fil-A app or call your local restaurant to confirm pricing, but here are a few starting prices for some of the chain’s most popular catering items:

Medium Nugget Tray: $58

Medium Chick-n-Strips Tray: $58

Small Chick-n-Mini Tray: $19

Small Fruit Tray: $31.50

Chick-fil-A Lemonade Gallon: $12

8-ounce Bottled Sauce: $2.50

Small Fudge Chunk Brownie/Cookie Tray: $15

How much food should I order?

Having too much or too little food is never a good thing, but Chick-fil-A has broken down just how much food you should order for some of its most popular catering items on its website.

Can I earn Chick-fil-A rewards on catering orders?

If you’re a member of the Chick-fil-A One program, you will score points on qualifying catering orders.