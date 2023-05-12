Chick-fil-A bottled salad dressings are coming to a grocery store near you

Chick-fil-A fans love the restaurant’s sauces so much that the fast-food chain started selling full-size bottles to satisfy demand in 2020. Now, customers’ dedication to the restaurant’s salad dressing has inspired similar results.

On May 11, Chick-fil-A announced that its salad dressings are coming to grocery stores nationwide in bottled form this month. The news comes seven months after the chain first tested the waters in two states — Ohio and Tennessee — by selling 12-ounce bottles in local retail locations.

Apparently it went well because Chick-fil-A will now be selling bottled salad dressing at Walmart and participating grocery stores across the country.

“From Boston to Sacramento, customers who heard about our pilot let us know they are eager to buy bottles of their favorite Chick-fil-A salad dressing at their local grocery stores,” Michael Garrison, senior director of innovation and new ventures at Chick-fil-A, said in a press release.

Can't wait to douse your salads in the dressings? Here's everything we know so far.

You won't have to wait long to pick up a bottle

According to Chick-fil-A's announcement, you'll start seeing the restaurant's bottled salad dressings on store shelves over the next few weeks in the refrigerated section. Pricing will vary and the new product will only be available in stores (not in Chick-fil-A restaurants).

There are four flavors to choose from

If you crave variety, you're in luck because Chick-fil-A's new bottled salad dressings come in four flavors:

Garden Herb Ranch Dressing : You can't go wrong with a classic! This timeless flavor has a mix of buttermilk, garlic, onion and herb flavors. Per Chick-fil-A, it has a "traditional, creamy taste reminiscent of delicious homemade dressing."

: You can't go wrong with a classic! This timeless flavor has a mix of buttermilk, garlic, onion and herb flavors. Per Chick-fil-A, it has a "traditional, creamy taste reminiscent of delicious homemade dressing." Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing : Described as the restaurant's "most popular salad dressing," this Southwest-style flavor is a "twist on the Garden Herb Ranch Dressing" and features notes of avocado, spices and lime.

: Described as the restaurant's "most popular salad dressing," this Southwest-style flavor is a "twist on the Garden Herb Ranch Dressing" and features notes of avocado, spices and lime. Creamy Salsa Dressing : This one has a mix of Southwest flavors, including cumin, hot peppers, tomatoes and garlic. Fun fact: It was initially developed to complement Chick-fil-A's Spicy Southwest Salad.

: This one has a mix of Southwest flavors, including cumin, hot peppers, tomatoes and garlic. Fun fact: It was initially developed to complement Chick-fil-A's Spicy Southwest Salad. Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette Dressing: If lighter flavors are more your cup of tea, this vinaigrette could be your perfect match. It's made with fruit juices, apple cider vinegar, spices and honey and has a "robust yet sweet flavor," according to Chick-fil-A.

The salad dressings join four bottled sauce flavors

Select grocery stores nationwide already sell Chick-fil-A's bottled sauces, which come in four flavors: Barbeque, Polynesian, Sweet & Spicy Sriracha and Chick-fil-A Sauce.

Much like the new bottled salad dressings, the bottled sauces got their start with a pilot program and were initially available at select Florida retailers. Soon enough, the restaurant expanded sales to retailers in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi before making them available nationwide in early 2021.