What are specialty Chick-fil-A restaurants?

If you’ve been to one Chick-fil-A, you probably think you’ve seen them all. Like most fast-food chains, the company’s restaurants seem to look alike no matter where you’re located in the country. But there are a few unique Chick-fil-A locations that stand out from the crowd.

Known as “S. Truett Cathy Brand Restaurants,” named after the founder of Chick-fil-A, the special locations “offer a unique Chick-fil-A experience,” according to the company’s website.

There are five different types of specialty locations, and they all serve the traditional Chick-fil-A menu along with a few specialty items that are unique to each location. Plus, they all offer sit-down, counter and drive-thru service. And, of course, they’re all closed on Sundays.

Want to learn more about these one-of-a-kind specialty restaurants? Here’s everything you need to know.

Truett’s Grill

A Truett's Grill location. Courtesy Chick-fil-A

Described as a “blast from the past” on the Chick-fil-A website, Truett’s Grill resembles a “1950s diner” and features lots of automobile décor to honor Cathy’s “love of transportation.” Visitors will find a model train running through it along with motorcycles on the walls and photos of Cathy’s favorite cars.

There are three Truett’s Grill restaurants, all located in Georgia:

Customers can order the full traditional Chick-fil-A menu and a few special treats like Sweet Potato Soufflé and Cole Slaw.

The Dwarf House

The Dwarf House. Courtesy Chick-fil-A

This “classic diner” is particularly special, as it’s the original restaurant Cathy founded in 1946. It was originally named the Dwarf Grill and got its name due to its “modest size.”

The restaurant has been open over 75 years and has seen multiple renovations over time. It originally had 10 stools and four booths, but got a porch and chimney stack in 1957. Ten years later, a new building called the Hapeville Dwarf House took its place.

As of 2022, The Dwarf House got a new building that honors the old buildings “with many of the bricks reclaimed from the 1967 building.” To this day, guests can take self-guided tours through the location.

The one and only Dwarf House restaurant is located in Georgia at the following address: 461 North Central Avenue Hapeville, GA 30354.

Chick-fil-A might be known for its chicken, but the original menu included hamburgers (Dwarf Burgers and Giant Burgers, to be specific) and customers can find them here.

Another unique menu item, Hot Brown, features chicken with cream sauce, cheese and bacon. Customers can also order several sides including Fried Okra, Cole Slaw and Macaroni & Cheese. There are also several desserts, including homemade Lemon, Chocolate or Coconut Pie.

Truett’s Luau

The Truett's Luau restaurant. Courtesy Chick-fil-A

Per the Chick-fil-A website, Truett's Luau “brings the spirit of Hawaii to Fayetteville, Georgia” by greeting customers with “Alohas” and ukuleles. Visitors can also sit in tiki huts.

The single Truett’s Luau restaurant is located at the following address: 600 Lanier Ave W Ste 103, Fayetteville, GA 30214.

Featuring “Hawaiian favorites with a Southern spin,” Truett's Luau has several special menu items, including Island Chicken Salad sandwiches, I’a Makana Tacos, a Frosted Pineapple drink and Lava Cake.

Truett’s Chick-fil-A

A Truett’s Chick-fil-A location. Courtesy Chick-fil-A

These Chick-fil-A locations honor the “life and legacy of Truett Cathy” and opened in 2017. Inside the restaurants, customers will find family heirlooms, photos and quotes on the walls and a specialty menu.

Customers can order a few unique items off this menu, including Loaded Southern Waffle Fries and Battered Pickles. Homestyle sides and unique appetizers are also on the menu.

There are four Truett’s Chick-fil-A locations in Georgia:

Dwarf House

A Dwarf House location. Courtesy Chick-fil-A

Not to be confused with The Dwarf House, Dwarf House is a separate location.

“Shortly after opening the first freestanding Chick-fil-A in 1986, founder Truett Cathy created a new restaurant that replicated his first restaurant, the Dwarf Grill,” the website explains.

The project produced several Dwarf House restaurants in the metro Atlanta area between the late 1980s and the early 1990s. The restaurants provide customers “a historical perspective on Chick-fil-A” and are modeled after The Dwarf House.

There are five Dwarf House locations:

Unique menu items include Fried Okra, Green Beans, Chicken Salad and Cornbread.