Trader Joe’s recalls 6th product in under 6 weeks

Trader Joe’s has issued another recall — yes, really.

The grocery store chain announced Aug. 22 it had recalled Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales, with a UPC# 717725000580. The product in question has a best before date of June 19, 2025 and Lot code 17023. The beans, which are sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas, may contain undeclared milk.

“Individuals with an allergy or heightened sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the Food and Drug Administration said in a statement on Aug. 25.

Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales product packaging. Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s says no illnesses have been reported and the tamales have been taken down from shelves. The chain also urges consumers who purchased the product not to eat it, advising people to throw it out or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Customers who have questions about the matter can call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time or send an email.

This marks the sixth recall in under six weeks for Trader Joe’s. Here’s a look at the others:

Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup

On July 26, the Food and Drug Administration put out a report about a recall put into effect on July 10 about 20-ounce containers of Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup because there may have been insects in the vegetables. The item was sold in Florida, Illinois, California, Texas, Washington, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate and Almond Cookies

On July 21, the chain announced a pair of recalls involving two separate types of cookies, for potential contamination with rocks. The first was for its Almond Windmill Cookies, with sell dates of Oct. 19 through Oct. 21.

The other was for its Dark Chocolate and Almond Cookies with sell dates of Oct. 17 through Oct. 21. A few days later, Trader Joe’s added Almond Windmill Cookies with a sell date of Oct. 2 to the recall.

Trader Joe’s Fully Cooked Falafel

On July 28, Trader Joe’s announced a recall for its Fully Cooked Falafel because of a potential rock contamination.

The falafel was sold in several states, including Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.

Trader Joe’s Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds

Trader Joe’s emailed customers Aug. 17 to let them know it had recalled Trader Joe’s Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds with a best if used by date of March 1, 2024 through March 5, 2025 due to possible metal contamination.