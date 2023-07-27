Trader Joe’s recalls popular soup after insects were found

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a report detailing a recall of Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup due to “insects in the frozen broccoli florets.”

According to the administration, the recall was initiated on July 10 and applies to 20-ounce containers of the soup sold in Florida, Illinois, California, Texas, Washington, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

So far, there have been 10,889 affected cases, the report said.

Trader Joe's Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup was recalled after insects were found in its broccoli florets. Courtesy Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s did not immediately respond to requests for comment from NBC News and TODAY.com.

The FDA labeled the case as a Class III recall, meaning that exposure to the product “is not likely to cause adverse health consequences.”

News about the Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup recall comes almost a week after Trader Joe’s announced that two of its popular cookie products may be contaminated with rocks.

On July 21, the grocery store chain revealed that it recalled its Almond Windmill Cookies with sell dates of Oct. 19 through Oct. 21, as well as its Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with sell dates of Oct. 17 through Oct. 21.

The company later updated their announcement on July 25 to include Almond Windmill Cookies that had a sell date of Oct. 2.

“If you purchased or received any donations of Almond Windmill Cookies and/or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, please do not eat them,” the company said in a statement.

Trader Joe’s encouraged its customers to discard the items after learning that the cookies could contain rocks. Customers who want a full refund can return the cookies to any store location.

The store also said the affected cookies are no longer being sold and have been destroyed.