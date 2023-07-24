Trader Joe’s recalls popular cookies that may contain rocks

Trader Joe's is urging customers to throw away two of its popular cookie products after learning the treats may contain rocks.

The grocery store chain announced July 21 that it had recalled Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744), with sell by dates of Oct. 19 through Oct. 21, and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752), with sell by dates of Oct. 17 through Oct. 21, after a supplier informed the company of the possible contamination.

Trader Joe's recalled its Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies after learning they may contain rocks. Trader Joe's

All potentially affected products have been removed from sale and destroyed, Trader Joe's said in its announcement.

“If you purchased or received any donations of Almond Windmill Cookies and/or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, please do not eat them,” the company said.

Trader Joe's asked customers to discard the products or return them to any store location for a full refund.

Customers with questions can contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at 626-599-3817 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, or send the company an email.