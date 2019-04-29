At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.
If you haven't yet invested in an Instant Pot or you're looking to replace your old one, today is your lucky day! Right now Walmart is offering a great deal on the popular and convenient kitchen appliance.
And not just any Instant Pot either. The models that are currently marked down 30% are from Ree Drummond's popular collection.
Pioneer Woman LUX60 Vintage Floral Instant Pot, $70 (usually $99), Walmart
The Pioneer Woman is not only here to help you cook delicious meals, but her products will also look extremely stylish in your kitchen. The Instant Pot is available in two gorgeous prints — "Vintage Floral" or "Breezy Blossom."
The multi-use programmable pressure cooker works as a slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, steamer and warmer. It can prepare everything from stew to steamed vegetables to cake.
With its 12 built-in programs, it can cook up to 6 times faster than your traditional appliances, according to the brand. That means making dinner just got a whole easier!
And according to the reviews, it's very user-friendly and easy to clean.
"I used this item for the first time to make Ree's Easy Caramel," one reviewer shared. "It truly was easy! Everyone thought it tasted wonderful. The cook time was less than 10 minutes and cleaning the item was a breeze!"
And, of course, people love the design as well.
"Right off the bat, it doesn't look as mechanical and cold like most other Instant Pots," another reviewer wrote. "Pioneer Woman's made such a cute and adorable design here! I'm really in love with the style. The floral pattern on this gives off a really warm welcoming vibe which I think all homes and kitchens should have."
It would probably make a great Mother's Day gift, too!
