Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond just revealed a new launch of small kitchen appliances — and they are perfect for gifting this holiday season.

The collection, which officially launched on Dec. 3, features elegant floral designs that are meant to add a touch of style to any home. The seven new items include slow cookers, a hand mixer and a chopper.

They are available for purchase exclusively through Walmart, and right now they are all on sale for under $40! They would make a great gift for a foodie or a home chef.

Here are all of the items from Ree Drummond's new release.

Pioneer Woman 1.5 Quart Slow Cooker (Set of 2), $25 (usually $45), Walmart

These floral slow cookers are great for making dips and desserts. They feature three temperature settings, an eye-catching design, and they are easy to clean. Order this set, and you can keep one and gift one to your friend, sister or mother.

Pioneer Woman Hand Mixer with Vintage Floral Snap-On Case, $25 (usually $30), Walmart

This hand mixer is easy to use and a great present for a baker. The lowest speed is slower than most hand mixers, so you can avoid ingredients splattering everywhere, according to Walmart.

Pioneer Woman 1.7 Liter Electric Kettle, $30 (usually $35), Walmart

Also available in blue.

This pretty, vintage floral kettle comes in red or blue and it's a great way to liven up your kitchen. It can boil enough water for the whole family to have tea within minutes.

Pioneer Woman 3 Cup Stack & Press Glass Bowl Chopper, $35 (usually $40), Walmart

The glass bowl chopper can be used to chop, mince and mix so you can make delicious guacamole, salsa and more.

Pioneer Woman 7 Quart Programmable Slow Cooker, $35 ($50), Walmart

Who doesn't love the ease of making dinner with a slow cooker? This chic kitchen appliance can cook your stews and roasts all day, then have dinner ready for the family when you get home from work and school.

Pioneer Woman Extra-Wide Slot 2-Slice Toaster, $30 (usually $40), Walmart

Even the toaster is a beautiful floral print that might just put a smile on your face in the morning as you prepare your breakfast.

