Steven Spielberg and his In-N-Out burger: A love story

Legendary directors: They’re just like us?

Steven Spielberg, who got his 13th Oscar nomination for “Maestro,” documented himself participating in a post-Oscars tradition, and the internet is enjoying it as much as one of his blockbusters.

The 96th annual Academy Awards took place March 10, and after Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s stirring acceptance speech and Ryan Gosling’s raucous “I’m Just Ken” performance, the Hollywood elite loosened their ties and kicked off their heels at various afterparties.

Steven Spielberg at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Stefanie Keenan / WireImage

Three-time Oscar winner Steven Spielberg attended the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California after Hollywood’s biggest night and seemed to find his next star: an In-N-Out Burger.

During the annual party, A-listers gather to watch the ceremony if they didn’t attend the actual event. Those who were at the Oscars, like Spielberg who had a funny moment with Kate McKinnon and nominee America Ferrera, arrive afterwards, and are treated to a light-up dance floor and catering from In-N-Out Burger.

In photos taken by photographer Stefanie Keenan, Spielberg can be seen enjoying a burger from the chain, so much that he decided he needed to immortalize it in photo form before he bit into it with his “Jaws.”

Tiffany Haddish and Steven Spielberg attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Stefanie Keenan / WireImage

But Spielberg isn’t only seen enjoying the beefy goodness of In-N-Out in that one photo; in subsequent images, he greets actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish as well as Celine Song, the writer-director of best picture nominee “Past Lives,” all while holding his burger.

This relatable moment was not lost on Spielberg’s fans, who took to X to crack several jokes after one post went viral:

Steven Spielberg and Celine Song at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Stefanie Keenan / WireImage

In-N-Out has become an awards season staple in recent years.

In January, Paul Giamatti stopped at the chain for a meal after winning a Golden Globe, trophy in tow. Giamatti extended the good burger vibes to the Oscars when he wore In-N-Out cufflinks to the event.

After presenting the Oscar for the best supporting actress, Jamie Lee Curtis left the event early to pop into In-N-Out — though if she had decided to attend the Vanity Fair party, she would have gotten a free one.

The Vanity Fair Oscar Party’s director of special projects Sara Marks told The Hollywood Reporter that they first served In-N-Out to police, fire fighters, crew and vendors at the magazine’s first Oscar party in 1994, but then extended it to everyone — including the stars — once she noticed their envious eyes.