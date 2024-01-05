Kate Hudson crashed a chef’s TODAY segment and loved his food so much, she then dined at his restaurant

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Kate Hudson enjoyed chef Stefano Secchi’s food so much during a cooking segment on TODAY that she went to his restaurant for seconds — the same night.

The actor and entrepreneur hopped in to join Secchi and Carson Daly on TODAY on Jan. 4 as Secchi prepared creamy polenta with wild mushrooms and Parmigiano as well as a winter greens salad with pear vinaigrette. That turned out to be only her first meal of the day from Secchi.

Carson laid the groundwork for Hudson’s dinner later that night when he gave some background on Secchi.

Chef Stefano Secchi showed off the apron gifted to him by TODAY Food stylist Katie Stilo, which Kate Hudson initially thought was in her honor. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

“We have two awesome dishes to share from the talented chef Stefano Secchi. Stefano here is the chef and partner at Rezdôra,” Carson said. “Good luck getting a res at Rezdôra, one of the hottest restaurants in New York.”

"I want a res, I want a res,” Hudson said.

The acclaimed chef also prepared the meal on TODAY while wearing an apron that said “Katie” on it from TODAY food stylist Katie Stilo that Hudson initially thought was in her honor.

“This is a tradition now,” Secchi said. “The actual first segment we did with you guys, I needed an apron, so Katie’s like, ‘Oh, here’s the apron for you.’ So I was like from now on, let’s just pay homage.”

“I love it,” Hudson said. “I thought was for me, but...”

“We have Carson, Katie and Kate,” Secchi said.

Apparently Hudson scored that reservation, as she shared on Instagram on Jan. 5 that she made the trip to Rezdôra later that night after savoring Secchi’s polenta with mushrooms on TODAY.

Hudson posted photos of her with a smiling Secchi and his staff in the kitchen and the front of the restaurant as well as a shot of her dinner and a bottle of wine.

“Polenta for breakfast with the Todays Show team and Chef Stefano Secchi to @rezdoranyc for dinner!” she wrote. “Thanks for the perfect recommendation and new friends @todayshow See u soon ❤️ #gorgeousdinner (there was a lot more food then this but was too happy to remember to take pics 😜”

You’re welcome, Kate.