Mushroom polenta and chicory salad make for a comforting winter dinner

You don't need meat for a hearty, warming winter meal.
/ Source: TODAY
By Stefano Secchi

Chef Stefano Secchi of Rezdôra restaurant in New York City is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to make a wonderfully wintry Italian dinner. He shows us how to prepare a chicory salad with pear vinaigrette and creamy polenta with sautéed wild mushrooms.

Polenta with Wild Mushrooms and Parmigiano
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Stefano Secchi

I love this recipe because it reminds me most of working in Italy during the really cold months. And what is better than polenta served family-style on a big cutting board?

Chicory Salad with Pear Vinaigrette
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Stefano Secchi

This is a similar recipe we are using now at Rezdôra for seasonal fruit and chicory salad. It is so, so good! Definitely buy a good-quality pear juice (unless you feel like juicing your own) and simply add all the additional ingredients, whisk well, season with salt and dress whatever winter greens you're feeling.

If you like those warming winter recipes, you should also try these:

Gnocchetti Sardi with Sausage and Pomodoro Ragu
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Stefano Secchi
Slow-Cooked Borlotti Beans
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Stefano Secchi
Stefano Secchi