Mushroom polenta and chicory salad make for a comforting winter dinner

Chef Stefano Secchi of Rezdôra restaurant in New York City is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to make a wonderfully wintry Italian dinner. He shows us how to prepare a chicory salad with pear vinaigrette and creamy polenta with sautéed wild mushrooms.

I love this recipe because it reminds me most of working in Italy during the really cold months. And what is better than polenta served family-style on a big cutting board?

This is a similar recipe we are using now at Rezdôra for seasonal fruit and chicory salad. It is so, so good! Definitely buy a good-quality pear juice (unless you feel like juicing your own) and simply add all the additional ingredients, whisk well, season with salt and dress whatever winter greens you're feeling.

