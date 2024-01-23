Dolly Parton reveals her husband’s favorite thing she bakes for him

Dolly Parton’s husband Carl Thomas Dean loves her milk gravy, but he also has a sweet tooth.

While promoting her new line of baking mixes with Duncan Hines, Parton revealed that her hubby loves it when she bakes chocolate cake.

“He loves everything I cook. He’s also a big sweets eater and he loves chocolate more than anything else, so my favorite too is the chocolate cake that we do,” she said, referring to her new chocolate cake mix. “So, it’s like, I have to always make something chocolate for him.”

Dolly Parton poses for a picture with her husband Carl Thomas Dean. DollyParton.com

During the interview, Parton also talked about Dean’s taste in music and said one of the reasons she wanted to make her first rock album, “Rockstar,” is because Dean is a “huge rock fan” himself.

“I always wanted to do a rock album because my husband, Carl, is a huge rock fan and I kind of grew up in that house with him listening to all that, so it made perfect sense to do that,” she said.

Parton released her “Rockstar” album on Friday, Nov. 17, and according to Billboard, it’s the highest-charting album of her career.

While coming up with some of her creative new recipes in the kitchen, Parton said she would listen to “Rockstar.”

“Usually when I’m in the kitchen, I’m still working on other things so, when I was baking, a lot of these things when we started, I was trying to listen to the mixes of the rock album. Then, I was also listening to a lot of the rock album’s original cuts by the original artists that I was lucky enough to get the chance to have sing with me on this," she explained.

Dolly Parton shows off her new chocolate cake mix with Duncan Hines. Courtesy Duncan Hines

For “Rockstar,” Parton courted some of the biggest legends in rock history to accompany her on over 20 covers that fill the album. These artists include Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Brandi Carlile, Elton John, her goddaughter Miley Cyrus and more.